BYU men’s tennis hosts West Coast Conference foe Gonzaga on Friday, is at No. 33 Utah on Saturday and returns home to host UNLV on Monday afternoon.

BYU (12-2, 2-0 WCC) faces conference opponent Gonzaga at 1 p.m. MST, at the Indoor Tennis Courts. The Cougars are at No. 33 Utah on Saturday at 2 p.m., at the Eccles Tennis Center. After Saturday's match in Salt Lake City, BYU returns home to battle UNLV on Monday at 1 p.m., at the Indoor Tennis Courts.

The Cougars are coming off a big weekend in Indian Wells, California, competing in the BNP Open Collegiate Tennis Challenge presented by Oracle. After dropping its first match in a close defeat against Tulsa, BYU bounced back and earned a 4-1 victory over SMU.

Freshman Ben Gajardo is undefeated (12-0) in No. 5 singles and teammate Sam Tullis is on a 6-0 winning streak for singles at the No. 4 spot. Doubles duo Sean Hill and Jeffrey Hsu remain undefeated in No. 1 doubles (8-0).

Gonzaga

The Zags (7-4, 0-1 WCC) are also coming off a 1-1 split. Gonzaga fell to UC Irvine but returned home and beat Yale, 5-2. The Zags opened conference play last month against Portland with a 4-0 loss. BYU has defeated Gonzaga the last two years with the same 4-0 score.

No. 33 Utah

The Utes (16-2) had a bye last week but earned a 4-3 win over UNLV the previous week. BYU’s Hill defeated No. 1 seed Dan Little of Utah in the ITA Mountain Regional tournament in October in the Round of 16. Last year, the Utes beat the Cougars, 4-2, and are tied in the all-time series, 3-3.

UNLV

The Rebels (8-5) defeated Marquette, 5-2, last weekend. No. 89 Alexandr Cozbinov plays in the No. 1 singles slot for UNLV. He is 9-2 this season and had a big win over Martin Redlicki from No. 7 UCLA. The Cougars lost to the Rebels, 4-1, last year but won the three previous meetings.

Admission to the home matches is free and pizza will be provided for the fans. Links to live stats and a video stream can be found on the men’s schedule page.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

