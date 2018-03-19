Utah State gymnasts Jazmyn Estrella, McKinley Pavicic and Madison Ward were tabbed the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Bars, Beam and Floor Specialists of the Week, respectively, it was announced Monday by the league office.

Overall, they are the Aggies’ 18th, 19th and 20th MRGC weekly honorees in their fourth season in the league.

For Estrella, it is the second time this year and second time in her career that the sophomore has garnered MRGC weekly accolades. The native of Allentown, Pennsylvania, won the bars title last Friday against Southern Utah with a career-high 9.925, helping Utah State record a season-high team score of 49.000 on the event.

The 5-foot-3 Estrella, whose 9.925 on the bars is tied for sixth all-time in school history, is currently ranked 30th in the North Central Region and tied for 11th in the MRGC with a 9.810 Regional Qualifying Score (RQS) on bars.

Pavicic earned her first career MRGC weekly accolade after stealing the show on beam against the Thunderbirds. The Boise State transfer tied the school record with a 9.950, joining Nicole Kilpatrick in 2003, Tina Ellis in 2001 and Krissy Richards in 1997 as the only Aggies to ever score that well on the event.

Pavicic, a 5-6 native of Las Vegas, Nevada, has only competed in four meets this season after returning from an injury that forced her to miss her 2017 freshman season with the Broncos.

For Ward, it marked the first time this year and seventh time in her career that the junior has earned MRGC weekly honors. The native of Rexburg, Idaho, captured the floor title against SUU with a 9.900. She also won the vault title with a career-high-tying 9.850, helping the Aggies win the meet with a season-high 196.500, a score that ranks third all-time in school history.

The 5-foot Ward is tied for 54th nationally, tied for seventh regionally and tied for third in the conference with a 9.885 RQS on floor. She leads the team with nine event titles on the season.

The trio of Estrella, Pavicic and Ward made up half of the six gymnasts honored by the MRGC this week.

Boise State’s Shani Remme captured her fourth-straight Gymnast of the Week honor after recording the second-highest all-around mark in league history with a 39.575 in the Broncos’ tri-meet victory over Washington and BYU last weekend. Remme’s total included a 9.925 on bars, where she shared Bars Specialist of the Week accolades with Estrella.

The Broncos’ Ann Stockwell and BYU’s Jill Van Mierlo shared Vault Specialist of the Week honors after tying for first on the event with matching 9.875s at the tri-meet in Seattle, Washington.

All four teams in the league now turn their attention to the MRGC Championships on Saturday, March 24, at 6 p.m., in Cedar City, Utah. The championships are being hosted by SUU, and fans can purchase tickets online or by calling the Southern Utah ticket office at 435-586-7872.