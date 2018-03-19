The BYU women’s tennis team travels to Logan on Thursday, March 22, to take on in-state rival Utah State at 11 a.m. MDT. The Cougars will return home to welcome Fresno State on Saturday, March 24, at 12 p.m. MDT, at the Indoor Tennis Courts.

This past weekend BYU earned its third-straight win without dropping a singles match against Boise State. After narrowly losing in doubles play, the Cougars bounced back to sweep singles and win, 4-1, to advance to 8-4 on the season.

Sophomore Polina Malykh remains undefeated in regular season singles play, 8-0. In No. 5 singles, Malykh defeated Boise State’s Nancy Menjivar, 6-3, 6-0, to remain perfect and help BYU complete the singles sweep.

Utah State has not competed since its road loss on March 11, to Cal State Fullerton. The Titans beat the Aggies, 4-2 and Utah State fell to 9-7 on the season. The Aggies welcome the Cougars to Logan for the first time in program history. BYU is 8-0 all-time against Utah State.

Fresno State played at a neutral site match against Dartmouth this past Saturday in La Jolla, California. The Bulldogs topped the Big Green, 5-2, and moved to 4-10 overall. Fresno State has advantage historically against BYU, 7-3 all-time versus the Cougars.

Live stats and live video for Saturday’s home match can be found on BYU’s online schedule. Admission is free, and complimentary pizza will be provided to all spectators in attendance.