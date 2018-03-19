SALT LAKE CITY — Easter is almost upon us, and many events throughout the Beehive State are taking place to celebrate this time of renewal and rebirth, ranging from musical events such as Rob Gardner's "Lamb of God" and Handel's "Messiah" to a basket full of Easter egg hunts for kids to enjoy. Check out these events and plan your Easter celebration.

MUSIC

Rob Gardner’s “Lamb of God,” March 22-24, 7:30 p.m., Draper Park Middle School, 13133 S. 1300 East, Draper, free, tickets required (draperphilharmonic.org)

Handel’s “Messiah,” March 22-23, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, tickets have been distributed, standby line will form at flagpole, other viewing locations include the Joseph Smith Building Legacy Theater and the Conference Center Theater; concert will be livestreamed March 23, 7:30 p.m. (mormontabernaclechoir.org/messiah)

“Be Thou My Vision” with Jordan Bluth, March 23, 7:30 p.m., Cox Performing Arts Center, Dixie State University, St. George, $15 (heritagechoir.org)

Rob Gardner’s “Lamb of God,” March 30, 7:30 p.m., Cox Performing Arts Center, Dixie State University, St. George, $12-$24 (swsutah.org)

EGG HUNTS AND OTHER EVENTS

DAVIS COUNTY

Dartside Easter Egg Hunts, March 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Layton Hills Mall, 1201 N. Hill Field Road, Layton, register for a time slot at center court, free (shoplaytonhills.com)

Highland Easter Egg Hunt and Cookie Decorating, March 24, 9:30 a.m., Heritage Park, 5381 W. 10400 North, Highland, free (801-756-5751 or highlandcity.org)

BCYC Easter Egg Hunt, March 24, 10-11:30 a.m., Bountiful City Park, 400 N. 200 West, free (bountifulutah.gov)

Kaysville Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 9 a.m., Barnes Park, 950 W. 200 North, Kaysville, free, for preschool and elementary-aged children (801-544-1788 or kaysvillecity.com)

North Salt Lake Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 9 a.m., Hatch Park, 50 W. Center, North Salt Lake, free (nslcity.org)

West Bountiful Easter Egg Scramble, March 31, 9 a.m., City Park, 550 W. Pages Lane, West Bountiful, free (801-292-4486 or wbcity.org)

Easter Egg Dive, March 31, 9:30-11:30 a.m., South Davis Recreation Center, 550 N. 200 West, Bountiful, $5 for children ages 1-12, register early for a time slot (801-298-6220 or southdavisrecreation.com)

Clearfield Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 10 a.m., Fisher Park, 934 S. 1000 East, Clearfield, free for children ages 0-10 (clearfieldcity.org)

Farmington Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 10 a.m., Forbush Park, 100 S. Main, Farmington, free, for children ages 12 and younger (801-451-0953 or farmington.utah.gov)

Fruit Heights Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 10-10:30 a.m., City Offices, 910 S. Mountain Road, Fruit Heights, free (801-546-0861 or fruitheightscity.com)

Layton Easter Egg Dive, March 31, 10 a.m.-noon, Surf ‘n Swim, 465 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton, $5, registration required (laytoncity.org)

Sunset Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 10 a.m., Central Park, 85 W. 1800 North, Sunset, free (sunset-ut.com)

Syracuse Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 10 a.m., Founders Park, 1904 W. 1700 South, Syracuse, free, for children ages 11 and younger (syracuserecreation.com)

Clearfield Easter Egg Dive, March 31, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Clearfield Aquatic and Fitness Center, 825 S. State, Clearfield, for children ages 0-12, $7.50, preregistration required (clearfieldcity.org)

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Decorative Eggs Craft, March 19, 7-8 p.m., Tyler Library, 8041 S. 55 West, Midvale, for adults, free (801-943-4636 or calendar.slcolibrary.org)

Sugar House Easter Egg Hunt, March 23, 5 p.m., Fairmont Park, 1049 E. Sugarmont Drive, free, for children ages 3-12, arrive early to find correct field (slco.org/fairmont/events)

Herriman Egg Hunt, March 23, 6:30-7 p.m., Herriman Library, 5380 W. Main, Herriman, free, for children in grades 6-12 (801-943-4636 or calendar.slcolibrary.org)

Midvale Spring Egg Hunt, March 24, 9 a.m., Copperview Recreation Center, 8446 S. 300 West, Midvale, free, for children ages 12 and younger, arrive early to find correct field (385-468-1515 or slco.org/copperview)

Baby Animal Season Kickoff, March 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., This is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for seniors, $8.95 for children ages 3-11 (801-582-1847 or thisistheplace.org)

Laird Park Easter Egg Hunt, March 24, 10 a.m., 1185 S. 1800 East, free (nextdoor.com/events)

Trolley Square Easter Bunny, March 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Trolley Square, 367 Trolley Square, free (801-521-9878 or trolleysquare.com)

Sandy “Hop and Roll,” March 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Shops at South Town, West Parking Lot Lawn, 10450 S. State, Sandy, free (shopsatsouthtown.com)

“Terrific Tuesday: Egg-stra Fun and Museum Hunt,” March 27, 10 a.m., Gale Center, 10300 S. Beckstead Lane, South Jordan, free (sjc.utah.gov/upcoming-events/)

Easter Dog Bone Hunt, March 30, 6-7 p.m., Wheeler Historic Farm, 6351 S. 900 East, Murray, $15, space is limited, register early (385-468-1755 or slco.org/wheeler-farm/events)

Cottonwood Heights Candy Grab Teen Night, March 30, 7-9 p.m., Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center, 2700 E. 7500 South, Cottonwood Heights, free (cottonwoodholladayjournal.com)

Riverton Teen Flashlight Egg Hunt, March 30, 9 p.m., Riverton City Rodeo Arena, 1300 W. 12800 South, Riverton, free for teens ages 13-18, bring a flashlight (rivertoncity.com)

West Valley Adult Flashlight Egg Hunt, March 30, 9 p.m., Centennial Park West Softball Complex, 5415 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, $7, register by March 28, for adults ages 18 and older with valid ID (801-955-4000 or wvc-ut.gov)

West Valley Teen Flashlight Egg Hunt, March 30, 9 p.m., Centennial Park West Softball Complex, 5415 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free for teens ages 13-17, bring a flashlight (801-955-4000 or wvc-ut.gov)

Bunny Hop, March 31, 8-10 a.m., Discovery Gateway, 444 W. 100 South, $10 for members, $19.50 for nonmembers, register online (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

A Kid’s Place Dentistry Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 8:30-10 a.m., hunt begins at 9 a.m., Liberty Park, 900 S. 700 East, free, RSVP on Facebook (facebook.com/akidsplacedentistryinc)

West Valley Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 8:30 a.m., Centennial Park West Softball Complex, 5415 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free for children ages 12 and younger (801-955-4000 or wvc-ut.gov)

Kearns Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 9 a.m., Oquirrh Park Soccer Field, 5624 S. Cougar Lane, Kearns, free, for children ages 2-10 (kopfc.com)

Northwest Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 9 a.m., Northwest Community Center, 1255 Clark Ave., free, for children ages 2-12 (385-468-1305 or slco.org/northwest-community)

Redwood Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 9-10 a.m., Redwood Recreation Center, 3060 S. Lester St., West Valley City, free, for children 12 and under (385-468-1870 or slco.org/redwood)

West Jordan Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 9 a.m., Utah Youth Soccer Complex, 7965 S. 4000 West, West Jordan, free, for children ages 2-15, arrive early to check in and find correct field, includes special needs area (801-569-5160 or westjordan.utah.gov)

West Valley Breakfast with the Bunny, March 31, 9 a.m., Centennial Park West Softball Complex, 5415 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, $9 for adults, $7 for youths ages 4-11, $5 for children ages 1-3, register by March 26 (801-955-4000 or wvc-ut.gov)

Wheeler Farm Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Wheeler Historic Farm, 6351 S. 900 East, Murray, $15, space is limited, register early (385-468-1755 or slco.org/wheeler-farm/events)

Bluffdale Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 10 a.m., Bluffdale City Main Park, 2400 W. 14400 South, Bluffdale, free, for children ages 0-12, arrive early to find correct field (bluffdale.com)

Cottonwood Heights Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 10 a.m., Butler Park, 7500 S. 2700 East, Cottonwood Heights, free for children up to age 12, arrive early to find correct field (cottonwoodholladayjournal.com)

Draper Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 10 a.m., Galena Hills Park, 12500 S. Vista Station Blvd., Draper, free, for children ages 12 and younger, includes special needs area, arrive early to find correct field (draper.ut.us)

Herriman Basket Bash, March 31, 10 a.m., Butterfield Park, 6212 W. 14200 South, Herriman, free, for children ages 12 and younger, arrive early for more activities and to find correct field, includes special needs area (herriman.org)

Riverton Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 10 a.m., Riverton City Park, 1452 W. 12600 South, Riverton, free for children ages 12 and younger, arrive early to find correct area (rivertoncity.com)

Spring Spectacular, March 31, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., South City Park, 11000 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, free (sjc.utah.gov)

Easter Pool Plunge, March 31, noon-3 p.m., The Fitness and Aquatic Center, 10866 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, free (801-253-5236 or sjc.utah.gov)

Daybreak Eggstravaganza, March 31, activites starting at 12:30 p.m., egg hunt at 1 p.m., Brookside Park, 4863 W. Fish Hook Road, South Jordan, free (livedaybreak.com)

Easter Brunch Buffet, April 1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Gardner Village, The Gathering Place, 1100 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, $27.95 for adults, $15.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-566-0917 or gardnervillage.com)

UTAH COUNTY

Mapleton Easter Party, March 21, 5 p.m., Mapleton City Office, 125 W. 400 North, free, register at library by March 16 (801-489-5655 or mapleton.org)

Saratoga Springs Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast, March 24, 8-10 a.m., Neptune Park, 452 W. 400 North, Saratoga Springs, breakfast is $5 for adults, $2 for children, hunt starts at 9 a.m. (801-766-9793 or saratogaspringscity.com)

Cedar Hills Easter Egg Hunt, March 24, 10 a.m., Heritage Park, 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills, free, for children ages 10 and younger (801-785-9668 or cedarhills.org)

Eagle Mountain Easter Egg Hunt, March 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Nolen Park, 7862 N. Tinamous Road, Eagle Mountain, free, for children ages 3-12, arrive early to find correct field (eaglemountaincity.com)

Lehi Easter Egg Hunt, March 24, 11 a.m.-noon, Lehi Sports Park, 2000 W. 700 South, free, for children ages 12 and younger, includes special needs area, arrive early to find correct field (385-201-1000 or lehi-ut.gov)

Candy Dash and Pizza Party, March 24, 8:30-10 p.m., Cedar Hills Community Recreation Center, 10640 N. Clubhouse Drive, Cedar Hills, free, for youths ages 11-13, bring flashlight and bag (cedarhills.org)

Easter Bunny Breakfast, March 31, 9 a.m., Thanksgiving Point, Show Barn, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $30-$35 for adults, $25-$30 for children, each ticket includes free admission to Easter Eggstreme (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Lindon Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 9 a.m., Pheasant Brook Park, 400 N. 800 West, Lindon, free, for children ages 12 and younger (utahvalley.com)

Orem Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 9 a.m., Mountain View High School Football Field, 665 Center, Orem, free, for children ages 11 and younger (oremrecreation.com)

Payson Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 9-9:30 a.m., Hillman Fields Sports Complex, 800 S. Main, Payson, free (chamberorganizer.com)

Santaquin Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 9 a.m., Centennial Park, 300 W. 100 South, Santaquin, free, for children ages 1-8, includes special needs area (santaquin.org)

Spanish Fork Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 9 a.m., Sports Park West Complex, 295 West Volunteer Drive, Spanish Fork, free, for children ages 10 and younger (801-798-8352 or spanishfork.org)

Easter Eggstreme, March 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Thanksgiving Point, Electric Park, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $4 for adult members, $9 for child members, $6 for adults, $10-$12 for children, egg hunts every half hour from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Mona Easter Eggstravaganza, March 31, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Young Living Lavender Farm, 3700 Old Highway 91, Mona, $5 for ages 3 and older, $4 for military, free for seniors and children under age 3 (youngliving.com)

Cabela’s Hunting for Eggs, March 31, 1-3 p.m., Cabela’s 2502 Cabela’s Blvd., Lehi, free, registration begins at 1:30 p.m. (cabelas.com)

OTHER COUNTIES

5K Egg Run and Hopstacle Courses, March 24, 9 a.m., Virgil Gibbons Heritage Park 2456 S. 800 West, Nibley, $15-$20 for 5K, register online by March 23, 5 p.m., or arrive early to register day of event; free egg runs for children ages 12 and younger, arrive early for check-in (nibleycity.com)

Staheli’s “Spring into Easter,” March 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington, $5 per person, $25 per family up to 6 members, for children 10 and under, purchase tickets at booth (435-673-4096 or stahelifamilyfarm.com)

West Haven Easter Egg Hunt, March 24, 9 a.m., Country Park, 2850 W. 3300 South, West Haven, free, for children ages 12 and younger (facebook.com)

Price Trails End Realty Easter Egg Hunt, March 24, 10 a.m., Pioneer Park, 500 N. 100 East, Price, free, for children ages 12 and younger (435-613-1313 or facebook.com/trailsendrealty)

North Logan Easter Egg Hunt, March 24, 11 a.m.-noon, Elk Ridge Park, 1060 E. 2500 North, North Logan, free, for children ages 1-8 (cachevalleyfamilymagazine.com)

Willard Bay State Park Egg Hunt, March 24, noon, Eagle Beach, 900 W. 650 North, Willard, free event for children ages 12 and younger, $10 park entrance fee, arrive early to be divided into age groups (435-734-9494 or facebook.com/willard.bay.state.park)

Price Desert Wave Pool Easter Egg Hunt, March 24, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Desert Wave Pool, 250 E. 500 North, Price, $4 for youths ages 12 and older, $3 for children ages 4-11, children ages 3 and younger free with paying adult, children ages 9 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, age groups start every half hour from 1:30-3 p.m. (435-637-7946 or facebook.com/pricecitydesertwavepool)

Panguitch Easter Egg Hunt, March 28, 1-2 p.m., Panguitch City Park, 800 N. Main, Panguitch, free for children through 6th grade (435-676-2418 or panguitch.com/event)

“Wild Wednesdays: Birds Not Bunnies,” March 28, 3:45-4:15 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden $5 adults, $4 seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Orangeville Easter Egg Hunt, March 30, during school hours, Orangeville City Park, 80 N. Main, Orangeville, preschoolers will begin at 12:30 p.m., other students will be brought from school at various times, free, sponsored by youth city council (emerycounty.com/orangeville)

Neola Teen Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt, March 30, 8-10 p.m., Neola Rodeo Grounds, 8850 N. 2000 West, Neola, free for youths ages 12-17 (435-401-0757 or facebook.com)

Clinton Easter Egg Bash, March 31, 9 a.m., Civic Center Park, 2300 N. 1651 West, Clinton, free, for children ages 0-12, includes special needs area (clintoncity.net)

Helper Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 9 a.m., Helper City Park, 73 S. Main, Helper, free (435-472-5391 or castlecountry.com)

Hurricane Easter Car Show, March 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Hurricane Community Center, 100 W. 100 South, Hurricane, $5 (866-367-2817 or eastercarshow.com)

Ivins Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 9 a.m., Unity Park, 200 W. 400 South, free (ivins.com)

Richmond Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 9 a.m., City Park, 100 S. 200 West, Richmond, free (richmond-utah.com)

Smithfield Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 9 a.m., Mack Park, 70 Canyon Road, Smithfield, free, three age groups (smithfieldchamber.com/events/activities)

South Ogden Easter Zumba and Hunt, March 31, 9 a.m., Friendship Park, 5500 S. 650 East, South Ogden, free (southogdencity.com)

Delta Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 9:30 a.m., Delta City Park, 100 W. Main, Delta, free, for children ages 11 and younger (435-864-2759 or delta.utah.gov)

Neola Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 10-11 a.m., Neola Rodeo Grounds, 8850 N. 2000 West, Neola, free, for children ages 11 and younger (435-401-0757 or facebook.com)

Ogden Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 10 a.m., Marshall White Center, 222 W. 28th Street, Ogden, free (facebook.com/marshallwhitecenter)

Roy Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 10 a.m.-noon, Sandridge Park, 4400 S. 2100 West, Roy, free (801-774-1048 or royutah.org)

Washington City Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 10 a.m., Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph St., Washington, free (washingtoncity.org)

Cedar City Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 10:30 a.m., Bella Terra, 411 W. 1325 North, Cedar City, free (435-586-6481 or visitcedarcity.com)

Monticello Easter Egg Hunt, March 31, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Canyon Country Discovery Center, 1117 N. Main, Monticello, free (utahcanyoncountry.com)

Zermatt Spring Extravaganza, March 31, 12:30 p.m., Zermatt Resort, 784 W. Resort Drive, Midway, free, for children ages 12 and younger (zermattutahevents.com)

East Canyon State Park Eggstravaganza, March 31, 6-6:30 p.m., East Canyon State Park, 5535 S. Highway 66, Morgan, free, register online, $10 per car to enter park (801-829-6866 or eventbrite.com)

Baby Animal Days, April 4-7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, $7-$9 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org/babyanimaldays)

