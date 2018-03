The track season has slowly gotten underway over the past two weeks, and here’s a rundown of some of the top boys and girls track & field performances so far at the handful of UHSAA sanctioned meets.

Many teams haven’t competed in a sanctioned meet yet, but that will change this week with major meets at Davis, Box Elder, Pine View and Copper Hills.

Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top results in the same event and wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.99 — William Prettyman, East (3/17 at Timpanogos)

11.10 — Keivontae Washington, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11.11 — Braiden Ivie, Emery. So. (3/10 at Grand)

11.22 — Dominic Bentil, Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

11.37 — Clayton Schmidt, Skyridge (3/17 at Timpanogos)

11.47 — Trey Jackson, Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

11.48 — Braden Squires, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11.54 — Jonathan Wellman, Maeser Prep (3/17 at Timpanogos)

11.57 — Kam Radebaugh, Orem (3/17 at Timpanogos)

11.63 — Eli Hazlett, Grand, So. (3/10 at Grand)

Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981

200 meters

22.37 — Braiden Ivie, Emery, So. (3/10 at Grand)

23.19 — Clayton Schmidt, Skyridge (3/17 at Timpanogos)

22.99 — Keivontae Washington, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

23.23 — Trey Jackson, Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

23.33 — Jonathan Wellman, Measer Prep (3/17 at Timpanogos)

23.34 — Zachary Marsden, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

23.36 — Kam Radebaugh, Orem (3/17 at Timpanogos)

23.38 — Jadyn Roberts, Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

23.59 — Braden Squires, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

23.61 — Allan Ahanonu, West Jordan (3/17 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 21.17 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017

400 meters

51.60 — Sean Holloway, Springville (3/17 at Timpanogos)

51.67 — Trey Jackson, Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

52.09 — Donovan Cooper, Cottonwood (3/17 at Timpanogos)

52.09 — Zachary Marsden, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

52.20 — Ian Bonney, Murray (3/17 at Timpanogos)

52.25 — Hunter Mogensen, Cedar, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

52.86 — Eli Hazlett, Grand, So. (3/10 at Grand)

52.34 — Chet Higby, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

53.68 — Talon Mortenson, Uintah (3/17 at Timpanogos)

53.86 — Stephen Ormsby, Provo (3/17 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017

800 meters

1:58.55 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:59.62 — Brian Schulz, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:59.85 — Brennan Benson, Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

2:02.41 — Ammon Brock, Timpview (3/17 at Timpanogos)

2:03.87 — Easton Brandt, Canyon View, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:05.39 — Tim Amodt, Hurricane, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:05.81 — Brady Bettridge, Cedar, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:06.65 — Jima Rout, Olympus (3/17 at Timpanogos)

2:06.95 — Spencer Standing, Mountain View (3/17 at Timpanogos)

2:07.14 — Creed Robertson, Provo (3/17 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016

1,600 meters

4:17.78 — Aidan Troutner, Timpview (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:20.38 — Jensen Lambert, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:24.48 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Jr. (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:24.58 — Ryan Raff, Lehi (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:25.45 — Justin Hartshorn, Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:31:32 — Craik Evans, Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:31.34 — Brennan Benson, Timpview (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:33.12 — Kaleb Paulsen, Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:33.83 — Ethan Ashby, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 4:06.22 by American Fork’s Casey Clinger in 2017

3,200 meters

9:24.94 — Brandon Garnica, Springville (3/17 at Timpanogos)

9:26.66 — Ryan Raff, Lehi (3/17 at Timpanogos)

9:27.51 — Garrett Faragher, Mountain View (3/17 at Timpanogos)

9;31.45 — Logan Anderson, Westlake (3/17 at Timpanogos)

9:50.24 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane (3/17 at Timpanogos)

9:52.16 — Ammon Brock, Timpview (3/17 at Timpanogos)

9:53.26 — Spencer Robinson, Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 8:49.08 by Park City’s Ben Saarel in 2013

110 hurdles

14.75 — Carter Reynolds, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.54 — Dillon Jensen, Timpview (3/17 at Timpanogos)

15.56 — Logan Orr, Corner Canyon (3/17 at Timpanogos)

16.18 — Tate Denos, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

16.54 — Joshua Hartvigsen, East (3/17 at Timpanogos)

16.97 — Troy Newton, Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

17.04 — Tyler Strong, Springville (3/17 at Timpanogos)

17.23 — Mosiah Worth, Cedar, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

17.29 — Isaac Fillmore, Timpview (3/17 at Timpanogos)

17.56 — Jontay Reaves, Westlake (3/17 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000

300 hurdles

40.49 — Logan Orr, Corner Canyon (3/17 at Timpanogos)

40.58 — Carter Reynolds, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

41.94 — Dillon Jensen, Timpview (3/17 at Timpanogos)

42.91 — Tyler Strong, Springville (3/17 at Timpanogos)

43.31 — Kanyon Lamb, Panguitch, Jr. (3/17 at Kanab)

43.47 — Connor Guerrero, Grand, Jr. (3/10 at Grand)

43.58 — Lawrence Lokonobei, Cottonwood (3/17 at Timpanogos)

43.66 — Jarom Miller, Union (3/17 at Timpanogos)

44.06 — Tate Denos, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

44.09 — Kenneth Moore, Hurricane, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013

4x100 Relay

43.15 — Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

44.43 — Springville (3/17 at Timpanogos)

44.65 — West Jordan (3/17 at Timpanogos)

44.73 — Orem (3/17 at Timpanogos)

44.87 — Lehi (3/17 at Timpanogos)

44.90 — Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

45.48 — Desert Hills (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 41.46 by Orem in 2015

4x400 Relay

3:30.35 — Orem (3/17 at Timpanogos)

3:37.13 — Salem Hills (3/17 at Kearns)

3:37.83 — Cedar (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:38.97 — Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

3:39.25 — Bingham (3/17 at Kearns)

3:39.76 — West Jordan (3/17 at Timpanogos)

3:41.82 — Olympus (3/17 at Timpanogos)

3:43.54 — Clearfield (3/17 at Kearns)

3:45.22 — Hurricane (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:48.80 — Maeser Prep (3/17 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017

Sprint Medley Relay

3:39.10 — Bingham (3/17 at Kearns)

3:52.12 — Cottonwood (3/17 at Timpanogos)

3:54.39 — Springville (3/17 at Timpanogos)

3:55.52 — Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

3:55.79 — Orem (3/17 at Timpanogos)

3:59.75 — Bonneville (3/17 at Kearns)

4:00.69 — Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:08.66 — West Jordan (3/17 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016

High jump

6’02 — Tyler Marz, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

6’02 — Joe Dumsa, Jordan, Sr. (3/17 at Kearns)

6’01 — Justin Brown, Clearfield, Sr. (3/17 at Kearns)

6’01 — Jonathan Holman, Springville (3/17 at Timpanogos)

6’01 — Adam Bunker, Monticello, Jr. (3/10 at Grand)

6’01 — Teddy Park, Grand, Jr. (3/10 at Grand)

6’00 — Carson King, Westlake (3/17 at Timpanogos)

6’00 — Allan Ahanonu, West Jordan (3/17 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 7’2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

21’07.00 — Allan Ahanonu, West Jordan (3/17 at Timpanogos)

21’03.00 — Joshua Hartvigsen, East (3/17 at Timpanogos)

21’00.00 — William Prettyman, East (3/17 at Timpanogos)

20’06.00 — Wyatt VanOrden, Wayne, Jr. (3/17 at Kanab)

20’05.00 — Cole Marshall, Beaver, Sr. (3/17 at Kanab)

20’10.00 — Carson King, Westlake (3/17 at Timpanogos)

19’10.00 — Blain Ballard, Westlake (3/17 at Timpanogos)

19’10.00 — Carson Frame, Carbon, So. (3/10 at Grand)

19’05.50 — Derek Hilliam, Carbon, Jr. (3/10 at Grand)

19’04.50 — Jake Nelson, Canyon View, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 23’10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.

Shot put

59’03.00 — Austin Carter, Beaver, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

48’06.50 — Tanner Hermann, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

44’08.00 — Onsei Ngalo, West Jordan (3/17 at Timpanogos)

43’02.50 — Grant Eades, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

42’11.50 — Drake Fakahua, Cedar, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

42’07.00 — Porter Miller, Parowan, Sr. (3/17 at Kanab)

42’05.00 — Enoch Fiso, Orem (3/17 at Timpanogos)

42’04.00 — Tucson Vaenuku, Kearns, So. (3/17 at Kearns)

42’01.00 — Viliami Lehi, Kearns, So. (3/17 at Kearns)

42’01.00 — Jarom Shumway, Grand, Jr. (3/10 at Grand)

Note: State record is 66’06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004

Discus

158’04.00 — Austin Carter, Beaver, Sr. (3/17 at Kanab)

143’10.00 — Mason Liti, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

136’04.50 — Trenton Maurer, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

136’00.00 — Tanner Hermann, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

131’06.00 — Trey Andersen, Lehi (3/17 at Timpanogos)

128’00.00 — Onesi Ngalo, West Jordan (3/17 at Timpanogos)

125’06.00 — Bryson Marshall, Panguitch, Sr. (3/17 at Kearns)

124’05.00 — Treyson Harris, Beaver, So. (3/17 at Kearns)

119’02.50 — Grant Eades, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

119’00.75 — Justin Weidauer, Dixie, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 225’05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001

Javelin

168’06.00 — Isaac Tribett, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/17 at Kearns)

157’08.00 — Jake Nelson, Canyon View, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

156’04.50 — Drake Fakahua, Cedar, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

155’06.00 — Preston Huntsman, Hurricane, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

152’04.04 — Bryson Marshall, Panguitch, Sr. (3/17 at Kanab)

151’06.00 — Chase Clement, Springville (3/17 at Timpanogos)

147’07.00 — Cody Canard, West Jordan (3/17 at Timpanogos)

146’06.50 — Brian Williamson, Milford, Sr. (3/17 at Kearns)

144’00.50 — Tason Wilcock, Canyon View, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

138’02.50 — Stockton Rigby, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 217’09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014

Pole vault

12’00 — Dallin Riley, Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

9’06 — Jaxton Driggs, Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 16’2.25 by Davis’ Dixon Brown in 1995

Girls top performances

100 meters

12.35 — Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

12.75 — Krista Farley, Weber, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

12.80 — Kaitlyn Esquivel, Park City, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

12.94 — Nicole Critchfield, Corner Canyon (3/17 at Timpanogos)

13.14 — Claire Johnson, Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

13.15 — Jasie York, Cedar, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

13.16 — Jada Ragin, Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

13.17 — Amy Ballard, Lehi (3/17 at Timpanogos)

13.32 — Izzy Miranda, Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

13.32 — Shannon Baker, Carbon, Sr. (3/10 at Grand)

Note: State record is 11.68 by Herriman’s Kaysha Love in 2014

200 meters

24.58 — Meghan Hunter, Provo (3/17 at Timpanogos)

25.93 — Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

26.29 — Krista Farley, Weber, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

26.43 — Jasie York, Cedar, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

26.60 — Nicole Critchfield, Corner Canyon (3/17 at Timpanogos)

26.83 — Alison Richter, Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

26.96 — Elizabeth Norton, Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

27.10 — Kaitlyn Esquivel, park City, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

27.13 — Amy Ballard, Lehi (3/17 at Timpanogos)

27.30 — Claire Johnson, Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 23.75 by Enterprise’s Jaslyn Gardner in 2017

400 meters

54.70 — Meghan Hunter, Provo (3/17 at Timpanogos)

59.17 — Jasie York, Cedar, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

59.28 — Alison Richter, Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

1:00.15 — Myley Alexander, Westlake (3/17 at Timpanogos)

1:01.75 — Kimmie Winward, Orem (3/17 at Timpanogos)

1:02.35 — Kennedy Peck, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:02.45 — Brinley Hess, Desert Hills, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:02.74 — Alexia Bird, Cedar, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:03.06 — Adelai Moore, Murray (3/17 at Timpanogos)

1:03.21 — Emma Jacobsen, Desert Hills, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 53.39 by Spanish Fork’s Natalie Stewart in 2008

800 meters

2:17.03 — Heidi Sumsion, Springville (3/17 at Timpanogos)

2:18.80 — Madison Moffitt, Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

2:19.58 — Abby Jensen, Westlake (3/17 at Timpanogos)

2:22.38 — Helena Miyazawa, Mountain View (3/17 at Timpanogos)

2:23.54 — AnnaBeth Templeman, Springville (3/17 at Timpanogos)

2:24.12 — Abby Rasmussen, Olympus (3/17 at Timpanogos)

2:27.61 — Kaysie Klemic, Cedar, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:28.13 — Isabella Criscione, Park City, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013

1,600 meters

5:08.03 — Abby Jensen, Westlake (3/17 at Timpanogos)

5:11.16 — Madison Moffitt, Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

5:16.05 — Anna Martin, Lehi (3/17 at Timpanogos)

5:19.44 — Ali Bybee, Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

5:20.02 — Abby Rasmussen, Olympus (3/17 at Timpanogos)

5:24.64 — Katie Duckworth, Olympus (3/17 at Timpanogos)

5:27.09 — Harley Taylor, Cedar, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 4:45.13 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

3,200 meters

11:05.89 — Anna Martin, Lehi (3/17 at Timpanogos)

11:36.31 — Helena Miyazawa, Mountain View (3/17 at Timpanogos)

11:45.92 — Harley Taylor, Cedar, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11:48.00 — Kate Thomas, Olympus (3/17 at Timpanogos)

11:49.27 — Tate Beasley, Rowland Hall (3/17 at Timpanogos)

11:58.78 — Kelsi Lindley, Mountain View (3/17 at Timpanogos)

11:59.40 — Abigail Gray, Lehi (3/17 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

100 hurdles

15.78 — Lindsey Middleton, Timpview (3/17 at Timpanogos)

16.49 — Hannah Sobel, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

16.55 — Hannah Stuart, Desert Hills, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

16.71 — Lauren Merrill, Orem (3/17 at Timpanogos)

16.95 — Darcie Miles, Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

17.05 — Ashlyn Baker, Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

17.21 — Grace Wallace, Timpview (3/17 at Timpanogos)

17.22 — Chloe Taylor, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

17.32 — Madison Clark, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

17.38 — Lizzie Mitton, Timpview (3/17 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 14.08 by East’s Sue DeVries in 1983

300 hurdles

47.59 — Chloe Taylor, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

48.50 — Lauren Merrill, Orem (3/17 at Timpanogos)

48.74 — Mylee Moon, Hurricane, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

49.21 — Ashlyn Baker, Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

49.69 — Jenna Welch, Desert Hills, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

49.78 — Makenzie Woolley, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

50.41 — Hannah Stuart, Desert Hills, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

50.47 — Kyla Johnson, Uintah (3/17 at Timpanogos)

50.95 — Evy Ethington, Springville (3/17 at Timpanogos)

50.99 — Katie Brotherson, Park City, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013

4x100 Relay

50.00 — Provo (3/17 at Timpanogos)

50.81 — Orem (3/17 at Timpanogos)

52.38 — Desert Hills (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

52.56 — Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

52.75 — Hillcrest (3/17 at Kearns)

53.06 — Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

53.50 — West Jordan (3/17 at Timpanogos)

53.70 — Lehi (3/17 at Timpanogos)

53.88 — Park City (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

54.12 — Bingham (3/17 at Kearns)

Note: State record is 47.33 by Herriman in 2014

4x400 Relay

4;12.56 — Park City (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:14.60 — Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:15.93 — Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:19.08 — Westlake (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:19.33 — Olympus (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:19.60 — Cedar (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:25.59 — West Jordan (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:26.52 — Orem (3/17 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 3:50.70 by Spanish Fork in 2005

Sprint Medley Relay

4:26.68 — Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:35.79 — Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:37.61 — Orem (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:40.84 — Bingham (3/17 at Kearns)

4:42.37 — Beaver (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:43.61 — Olympus (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:52.69 — Westlake (3/17 at Timpanogos)

4:53.30 — Hurricane (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:56.19 — Mountain View (3/17 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 3:50.92 by Spanish Fork in 2008

High jump

5’03 — Kenda Middleton, Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

5’02 — Lauren Jardine, Pleasant Grove (3/17 at Timpanogos)

5’00 — Madison Clark, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5’00 — Shelbi Nicoll, Canyon View, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5’00 — Carly Koehler, Kearns, Jr. (3/17 at Kearns)

5’00 — Kapri Orton, Panguitch, Jr. (3/17 at Kanab)

5’00 — Morgan Lewis, Grand, Fr. (3/10 at Grand)

5’00 — Mikelle Monson, Carbon, Sr. (3/10 at Grand)

Note: State record is 6’1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981

Long jump

17’00.00 — Krista Farley, Weber, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

16’11.00 — Kendra Middleton, Timpanogos (3/17 at Timpanogos)

16’10.00 — Amy Ballard, Lehi (3/17 at Timpanogos)

16’08.25 — Jaslyn Gardner, Enterprise, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

16’07.00 — Nicole Critchfield, Corner Canyon (3/17 at Timpanogos)

16’05.00 — Mandy Beus, Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

15’09.00 — Taygin DeHart, Olympus (3/17 at Timpanogos)

15’09.00 — Shannon Baker, Carbon, Sr. (3/10 at Grand)

15’08.00 — Grace Wallace, Timpview (3/17 at Timpanogos)

15’04.50 — Madison Clark, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 19’04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001

Shot put

37’09.50 — Ella Burrows, Dixie, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

37’03.00 — Miley Houghton, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/17 at Kearns)

34’00.00 — Haylie Hatch, Kanab, Fr. (3/17 at Kanab)

33’00.00 — Merce Jane Tarrayo, Cedar, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

32’02.00 — Charity Brower, Murray (3/17 at Timpanogos)

31’05.00 — Lilia Pili, Westlake (3/17 at Timpanogos)

30’10.00 — Natalie Lewis, Jordan, Jr. (3/17 at Kearns)

30’09.50 — Bobbie Griffin, Escalante, Sr. (3/17 at Kanab)

30’06.00 — Kjerstin Birch, Manti, Sr. (3/17 at Kanab)

30’05.00 — Codie Talbot, Clearfield, Sr. (3/17 at Kearns)

Note: State record is 49’06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002

Discus

104’08.00 — Miley Houghton, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/17 at Kearns)

100’09.00 — Veda Gritts, Grand, Jr. (3/10 at Grand)

98’06.00 — Codie Talbot, Clearfield, Sr. (3/17 at Kearns)

96’10.75 — Marce Jane Tarrayo, Cedar, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

96’08.00 — Jodi Noyes, Carbon, Jr. (3/10 at Grand)

93’05.50 — Brooke Shoop, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

93’07.00 — Natalie Lewis, Jordan, Jr. (3/17 at Kearns)

90’06.00 — Abbey Blevins, Panguitch, Jr. (3/17 at Kanab)

88’09.00 — Karlee Eyre, Panguitch, Jr. (3/17 at Kearns)

88’03.00 — Shane Stroder, Grand, Jr. (3/10 at Grand)

Note: State record is 160’10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000

Javelin

115’05.50 — Linley White, Beaver, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

114’08.00 — Nicole Freestone, Jordan (3/17 at Timpanogos)

106’09.00 — Kayla Jones, Enterprise, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

104’02.00 — Cristal Elias, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

100’01.00 — Veda Gritts, Grand, Jr. (3/10 at Grand)

99’04.00 — Jeanette Cram, Hurricane, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

96’11.00 — Jaynie Glasmann, Park City, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

94’03.00 — Myrna Velasco, Maeser Prep (3/17 at Timpanogos)

94’02.00 — Samantha Morgan, Emery, Sr. (3/10 at Grand)

92’03.50 — Mataya Barney, Panguitch, So. (3/17 at Kanab)

Note: State record is 160’06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014

Pole vault

8’06 — Catherine Nemelka, Timpview (3/17 at Timpanogos)

7’06 — Elizabeth Smith, Lone Peak (3/17 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 11’11.75 by Westlake’s Adara Christensen and Bingham’s Hannah Stetler in 2017