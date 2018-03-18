It was a good year. We got 18 wins and made the postseason again. There is a lot to be proud of.

The Utah women’s basketball season ended in the second round of the WNIT Sunday.

“Megan Huff and Tanaeya BoClair carried us,” said Utah head coach Lynne Roberts, after Kansas State defeated Utah 74-54. “You could see that from the box score. Unfortunately we just didn’t shoot well.”

Utah out-rebounded Kansas State 37-35, but the Utes struggled from the field — shooting 32.3 percent to the Wildcats’ 49.1 percent.

“But I am proud of this team,” Roberts said. “It was a good year. We got 18 wins and made the postseason again. There is a lot to be proud of.”

Utah was led by junior forward Megan Huff, who scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Senior forward BoClair added 14 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Tilar Clark finished with nine rebounds and nine points in her final game as a Ute.

It was also the final game for senior Emily Potter, who scored just three points and grabbed four rebounds. The team’s only other senior, Wendy Anae, missed the season with a knee injury, but cheered her teammates from the bench.

Roberts credited the seniors with helping to propel the program forward, as they earned their third postseason opportunity in four years.

Roberts said Kansas State didn’t do anything the Utes didn’t expect.

“Kansas State shot the ball really well,” Roberts said. “We knew that Kayla Goth could score and she did, and then Peyton Williams hit some big shots as well. Every time we tried to make a run, they pushed back and made baskets.”

For Kansas State, Goth finished with 23 points, while Williams led all scorers with 24 points.

Utah’s offense struggled from the start, although it battled back, and looked to be stealing the momentum until the Kansas State defense held the Utes scoreless for the last 3:36 of the second quarter. At halftime, Kansas State led Utah 33-22.

Utah started the third quarter strong, and the teams exchanged runs, with Utah making it a nine-point game with just 4:28 to play. But Kansas State’s defense held while the Wildcat offense produced, scoring the last 11 points unanswered.