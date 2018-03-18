The Worcester Railers broke a 2-2 third-period tie to defeat the Utah Grizzlies, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon at DCU Center.

“We did not manage the puck well enough, and when we had our chances early, we didn’t bury them,” said head coach and General Manager Tim Branham.

Utah took a 1-0 lead 4:17 into the first period as Ryan Misiak (15) scored walking in from Brendan Harms. Sam Windle also picked up an assist. Utah's lead held for 14:39 before Worcester tied the game with 1:04 left in the first.

The Grizzlies took a 2-1 lead 11:32 into the second period as Charley Graaskamp fed Jake Marchment (15) for a lead that lasted 1:20.

The Railers scored on a breakaway off a turnover 9:12 into the third period and then off another giveaway with 3:12 remaining in the game.

Utah went 0-3 on the power play and 2-2 on the penalty kill.

The Grizzlies return home for a Wild Wednesday this week.