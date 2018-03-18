Westminster women's lacrosse (3-3, 2-1 RMAC) finished a three-game road trip at No. 3 Lindenwood University (10-0, 5-0 RMAC). The Griffins suffered their first conference defeat, 21-7, to the Lions.

Westminster trailed by one, 3-4, and Katie Adams recorded a hat-trick 14 minutes into the game. Taylor Hekking came up with five saves as Lindenwood went on an eight-goal run and out shot the Griffins, 14-0. Adams made a great spin move to lose her defender, and she finished the half scoring her fourth goal. The Lions led by eight going into halftime, 12-4.

Westminster scored two goals as the second half opened with six goals within six minutes. Madison Ingman assisted both goals as she found Allison Lambert and Brenlee Fordham cutting through the center of the Lions defense on two separate occasions.

Fordham scored Westminster's final goal on a free-position shot with 10 minutes remaining. The game ended, 7-21, as the Griffins fell to the Lions.

Adams led the team with four goals and five ground balls. Fordham scored twice, and Ingman assisted twice for two points each. Lambert scored once for the Griffins.

Jamie Francis, Daisy Mele and Claire Spragins each had two ground balls. Hanah Webster gathered one ground ball.

Hekking was busy in front of the goal. She faced 38 shots and made 18 saves. She made three free position shot saves.

Westminster returns home and hosts RMAC opponent CSU-Pueblo on Friday at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the RMAC Network, and live stats will be available online.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a provisional member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.