When it comes to characters in comic books, there's so much happening that it's often hard to keep up. Still, certain females stand out above the rest by defending the weak or even coming into their own as leaders and influencers for good. Here are the top 10 female superheroes in honor of Women’s History Month:

10. Wasp

Wasp is considered by many to be the first female Avenger in the comic book world and a founder as well, giving the Avengers their name. Her most recent movie appearance was in "Ant-Man" as not so much the hero, but one who knows what will happen when she appears in the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

9. She-Hulk

Unlike her cousin, Bruce Banner, Jennifer Walters keeps her personality while green. Mega strong and indestructible, she manages to accomplish unthinkable feats of strength while also being a successful attorney. Within the comics, She-Hulk’s character holds a special place by creating a fourth wall-breaking sense of humor before Deadpool and his antics were cool.

8. Supergirl

Supergirl is a great female superhero because she allows a super girl to be just that: a girl with superhuman powers. Supergirl strikes a good balance between girlish excitement and physical prowess, showing that you can be feminine and strong, too. CW’s new reboot allows for a hero that excites young feminists in the superhero/comics-come-to-life world of entertainment.

7. Kitty Pryde

As the youngest person to join the X-Men, Kitty acts as a literary foil to more established X-Men. Kitty has short portrayals in some of the X-Men films, most notably by Ellen Page in “X-Men: Last Stand” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past." With her ability to phase through solid matter, she has some pretty cool powers, and it’s exciting to see where her cinematic arc goes in the X-Men: gold animated films.

6. Invisible Woman

Although she's not super high profile, Sue Storm sets the pace for many future female superheroes since she's part of the Fantastic Four. Significantly, The Invisible Woman does something that only a woman can do: be a mother. While raising her two children and influencing the growth of many more, she becomes the mother of Marvel's family in more ways than one.

5. Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff (or Romanova, depending on who you ask) is mostly well-known by viewers because of her presence in the Avengers movies. Although not much is known about her backstory, she starts out as a villain but becomes a leader in the Avengers and a powerful influencer outside of her considerable physical capabilities. Who knows what the future holds for her in future Marvel films, of which there are plenty in the works.

4. Storm

Storm started out as a younger less-experienced X-Man but has risen through the ranks and is now the Headmistress of Xavier's school and leader of the X-Men, according to current comics. It’s especially fun to see some of her origins in X-Men: Apocalypse. There’s definitely more to come for Storm with a solo comic book series in the works.

3. Batgirl/Oracle

Barbara Gordon, daughter of commissioner Jim Gordon, studied under Batman and looked like she might become the next big superhero until her spine is broken in “The Killing Joke." However, Batgirl forges a new role for herself as the information center of Batman's team despite being in a wheelchair. Most recently in the comic books, Batgirl’s abilities have been restored and she's back in action as Batman’s protege.

2. Jean Grey

Jean Grey or Phoenix is considered by many to be the first X-Woman. Grey is notorious for her complexity as a reliable member of the X-Men team that then develops into a tortured anti-hero. Grey goes through a lot learning how to use her powers, eventually going through a dark phase. The Phoenix will rise again in “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” that loosely follows the famous comic book arc.

1. Wonder Woman

It's obvious that Diana of Themiscyra has struck a chord in the hearts of many viewers and comic book fans alike. Origins aside, Wonder Woman becomes a pillar of the Justice League and was a warrior from the beginning.

But perhaps what makes Wonder Woman so far above the rest is her ability to walk the line of humanity despite her many options to seize power and perpetuate injustice. Fearless, independent and strong, she is also kind, good and compassionate. The “Wonder Woman” movie definitely was a box office success, with more to come.

Here’s to women everywhere and their superhuman powers, exhibited by both fictional and real women, alike.