Dixie State closed its eight-game Bay Area road trip on a sour note as the Trailblazers saw Holy Names walk off with a 5-1 victory in 13 innings on Saturday at the College of Alameda. Despite the loss, DSU (9-17, 5-11 PacWest) took three out of four from the Hawks to clinch its first Pacific West Conference series win of the season.

The Trailblazers were gifted their lone run of the game in the fifth inning thanks to an HNU (6-15, 2-10 PacWest) fielding error after DSU had loaded the bases with two outs. Holy Names got that run back in the home half of the fifth off DSU starter Gabe Taylor (ND), who had retired 12 of the first 13 Hawks he faced, including nine straight to open the game.

The score remained deadlocked at 1-1 until the bottom of the 13th when the Hawks loaded the bases with no outs. Then with two outs in the frame, HNU pinch-hitter Brad Bussard connected for a walk-off grand slam to left field to deny the Trailblazers’ chance of a series sweep.

Dixie State lost despite drawing 13 walks and outhitting HNU, 12-8, as eight of the nine Trailblazers in the starting lineup collected at least one hit, led by first baseman Logan Porter who went 2-for-4 with a pair of walks. However, DSU was done in by stranding 24 baserunners through the 13 innings, including the bases loaded three times. Taylor worked seven solid innings, allowing one run and four hits with five strikeouts.

Saturday’s game was also the second-longest game in terms of innings played in Dixie State’s four-year era. In 2015, DSU played a full 13 innings in a 7-5 road win at Fresno Pacific.

The Trailblazers return home for a 12-game PacWest homestand, beginning with a four-game series against Hawai’i Pacific next Saturday through Monday, March 24-26, at Bruce Hurst Field.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.