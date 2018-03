Sunday, March 18, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Exhibition: Phillies at Twins, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Florida at South Carolina, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: Angels at Rangers, MLBN, 2 p.m.

Exhibition: Nationals at Cardinals, MLBN, 6 p.m. (delay)

Exhibition: Braves at Astros, MLBN, 9 p.m. (delay)

BASKETBALL

NCAA second round: Butler vs. Purdue, CBS, 10 a.m.

NIT second round: Mississippi St. at Baylor, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Women: NCAA second round, ESPN2, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. (ESPN, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.)

G League: Magic at Red Claws, NBATV, 11 a.m.

NCAA second round: Syracuse vs. Michigan St., CBS, 12:30 p.m.

NIT second round: Oregon at Marquette, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA second round: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina, CBS, 3:15 p.m.

NCAA second round: Nevada vs. Cincinnati, TNT, 4 p.m.

NIT second round: MTSU at Louisville, ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA second round: Clemson vs. Auburn, TBS, 5 p.m.

Rockets at Timberwolves, NBATV, 5 p.m.

NCAA second round: UMBC vs. Kansas St., truTV, 5:30 p.m.

NCAA second round: Florida St. vs. Xavier, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA second round: Marshall vs. West Virginia, TBS, 7:30 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Clippers, NBATV, 8:30 p.m.

GOLF

Arnold Palmer Invitational, GOLF, 10:30 a.m. (NBC, noon)

Bank of Hope Founders Cup, GOLF, 4 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

FIG World Gymnastics Championships, NBCSN, 11 a.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Auto Club 400, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

Gatornationals, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

HOCKEY

NCAA Selection Special, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Red Wings at Avalanche, ALT, 1 p.m.

Capitals at Flyers, NHLTV, 3 p.m.

Blues at Blackhawks, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hannover 96, Fox Sports 1, 6:30 a.m.

Cologne vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Fox Sports 1, 8:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Utah at Arizona, Pac-12, 1 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon, Pac-12, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

BNP Paribas Open, ESPN, noon

WINTER SPORTS

Paralympics, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremony, NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

Short Track Speedskating Championships, NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

WNIT second round: Utah at Kansas St., AM-700, 4 p.m.

ECHL

Grizzlies at Railers, AM-700, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 19, 2018

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Women: NCAA second round, ESPN2, 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

Bucks at Cavaliers, ESPN, 5 p.m.

NIT second round: Stanford at Oklahoma St., ESPNU, 5 p.m.

NIT second round: LSU at Utah, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Warriors at Spurs, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

NIT second round: Washington at St. Mary's, ESPNU, 9 p.m.

NIT second round: Western Kentucky at USC, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

CURLING

Women's World Championship: U.S. vs. Japan, NBCSN, noon

MLB

Exhibition: Mets at Astros, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: White Sox at Diamondbacks, MLBN, 2 p.m.

Exhibition: Rockies at Rangers, MLBN, 7 p.m.

Exhibition: Athletics at Dodgers, MLBN, 10 p.m. (delay)

NHL

Kings at Wild, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Washington at Arizona St., Pac-12, 3 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

NIT second round: LSU at Utah, AM-700, 7 p.m.

CBI quarterfinals: Utah Valley at San Francisco, AM-960, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 20, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Exhibition: Blue Jays at Phillies, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: Rangers at White Sox, MLBN, 2 p.m.

Exhibition: Rays at Orioles, MLBN, 5 p.m. (delay)

Utah at BYU, BYUtv, 6 p.m.

Exhibition: Giants at Royals, MLBN, 9 p.m. (delay)

BASKETBALL

NIT quarterfinals, ESPN, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

Thunder at Celtics, TNT, 6 p.m.

Hawks at Jazz, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Rockets at Trail Blazers, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Flyers at Red Wings, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Avalanche at Blackhawks, ALT, 6:30 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Utah at BYU, AM-960, 6 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Hawks at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

NIT quarterfinals, ESPN2, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

Raptors at Cavaliers, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Women: Division II semifinals, CBSSN, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Wizards at Spurs, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

CURLING

Women's World Championship: U.S. vs. China, NBCSN, noon

FIGURE SKATING

World Championships, NBCSN, 10 a.m.

GOLF

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, GOLF, noon

MLB

Exhibition: Astros at Nationals, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: Athletics at Brewers, MLBN, 2 p.m.

Exhibition: Pirates at Twins, MLBN, 5 p.m. (delay)

Exhibition: Royals at Indians, MLBN, 9 p.m. (delay)

NHL

Bruins at Blues, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 22, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Exhibition: Yankees at Twins, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: Royals at Brewers, MLBN, 2 p.m.

Exhibition: Nationals at Mets, MLBN, 5 p.m. (delay)

Gonzaga at BYU, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Exhibition: Cubs at Giants, MLBN, 9 p.m. (delay)

BASKETBALL

Division II semifinals, CBSSN, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Sweet 16, CBS, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

76ers at Magic, NBATV, 5 p.m.

NCAA Sweet 16, TBS, 5:15 p.m., 7:45 p.m.

Jazz at Mavericks, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

Hawks at Kings, NBATV, 8 p.m.

BOXING

Vargas vs. Garcia, ESPN, 7 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

World Championships, NBCSN, 10 a.m., 1 p.m.

GOLF

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, GOLF, noon

Kia Classic, GOLF, 6:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

FIG All-Around World Cup, NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL

Capitals at Red Wings, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Kings at Avalanche, ALT, 7 p.m.

Golden Knights at Sharks, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

WATER POLO

Women: Princeton at USC, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Gonzaga at BYU, AM-960, 6 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Jazz at Mavericks, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 23, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Exhibition: Red Sox at Yankees, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Exhibition: Reds at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet/MLBN, 2 p.m.

Gonzaga at BYU, BYUtv, 6 p.m.

Seattle at New Mexico St., ALT, 6 p.m.

LSU at Vanderbilt, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Exhibition: Rangers at Padres, MLBN, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., Pac-12, 8 p.m.

Exhibition: Phillies at Pirates, MLBN, 10:30 p.m. (delay)

BASKETBALL

NCAA Sweet 16, CBS, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Nuggets at Wizards, NBATV, 5 p.m.

Women: NCAA Sweet 16, ESPN, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.)

NCAA Sweet 16, TBS, 5:15 p.m., 7:45 p.m.

Women: Division II championship, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

Jazz at Spurs, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

Celtics at Trail Blazers, NBATV, 8 p.m.

CURLING

Women's World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

World Championships, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

GOLF

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, GOLF, noon

Kia Classic, GOLF, 6:30 p.m.

Rapiscan Systems Classic, GOLF, 8:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

NCAA regional semifinals, ESPN2, 1 p.m. (ESPNU, 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m.)

Devils at Penguins, NHLTV, 5 p.m.

Grizzlies at Eagles, KMYU, 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

Women: Colorado at Oregon, Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

RUGBY

Bath vs. Exeter, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

SOCCER

Mexico vs. Iceland, Fox Sports 1, 8:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Jackson St. at Texas Southern, ESPNU, noon

Arizona St. at Cal, Pac-12, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Gonzaga at BYU, AM-960, 6 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Jazz at Spurs, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 6:30 p.m.

EARLY SATURDAY TELEVISION

MOTORSPORTS

Australian Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN2, midnight

Saturday, March 24, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Arkansas at Florida, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Exhibition: Astros at Red Sox, MLBN, 11 a.m.

Gonzaga at BYU, BYUtv, 1 p.m.

Exhibition: White Sox at Dodgers, MLBN, 2 p.m. (delay)

Exhibition: Yankees at Braves, MLBN, 5 p.m. (delay)

LSU at Vanderbilt, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Exhibition: Rockies at Cubs, MLBN, 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Women: NCAA Sweet 16, ESPN, 9:30 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Division II championship, CBS, 1 p.m.

NCAA Elite Eight, TBS, 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Pelicans at Rockets, NBATV, 6 p.m.

BOXING

Santiago vs. Martinez, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

CURLING

Women’s World Championship: Semifinal, NBCSN, noon

FIGURE SKATING

World Championships, NBCSN, 10 a.m., 3 p.m.

GOLF

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, GOLF, 8 a.m. (NBC, noon)

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, GOLF, noon

Rapiscan Systems Classic, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Kia Classic, GOLF, 5 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Pac-12 championships, Pac-12, 2 p.m., 7 p.m.

SEC championship, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

HOCKEY

NCAA regional semifinals, ESPNEWS, 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU, 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m.; ESPN2, 7 p.m.)

Golden Knights at Avalanche, ALT, 1 p.m.

Capitals at Canadiens, NHLTV, 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Santa Monica Handicap, ALT, 5 p.m.

LACROSSE

Johns Hopkins at Virginia, ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.

Syracuse at Duke, ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Alpha Energy Solutions 250, Fox Sports 1, noon (Qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 9 a.m.)

STP 500 qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 3 p.m.

AMA Supercross, Fox Sports 1, 4:30 p.m.

Australian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 11 p.m.

RUGBY

Saracens vs. Harlequins, NBCSN, 8 a.m.

SOCCER

NWSL: Courage vs. Thorns, LIFE, 1:30 p.m.

Rapids vs. Sporting KC, ALT, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Tennessee at South Carolina, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Florida, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

WINTER SPORTS

U.S. Alpine Championships, NBC, 10 a.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Gonzaga at BYU, AM-960, 1 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Pac-12 championships, AM-700, 7 p.m.