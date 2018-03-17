The Westminster College men's lacrosse team (3-4, 0-1 RMAC) fell to Rollins College (2-3, 0-0 SSC), 10-8. The Griffins tied the first and third quarters, won the fourth, 4-1, but lost the second quarter, 5-0.

Rollins College took a two-goal lead four minutes into the first quarter. Thomas Sarjeant got the Griffins on the scoreboard, scoring his 10th goal of the season off a Rollins turnover caused by Harrison Nye. Westminster tied the game at 2-2 with a goal from Christian Pompoco, assisted by Nick Marcy.

Rollins took a 7-2 lead into halftime after scoring five goals and shutting the Griffins out in the second quarter.

The third quarter started positively for Westminster. Rollins won the faceoff, but Westminster's Kyle Williams caused a turnover, which led to Pompoco's second goal of the game, assisted by Lane Kadish. The Griffins traded goals with the Tars and finished the quarter down, 4-9.

Nick Marcy and Troy Vance each scored a pair of goals, and the Griffins were within one point of the Tars, 8-9, with 2:30 remaining. A slashing penalty gave Rollins a man-up advantage, and it scored to extend the lead to two, ending Westminster's comeback.

Westminster recorded 30 shots with 18 on goal. The Griffins gathered 25 ground balls, won seven faceoffs and cleared 21-of-25 clearance attempts.

Marcy led the Griffin offense with four points, scoring two goals and picking up two assists. Pompoco had a hat-trick, and Vance scored two. Sarjeant scored a goal, and Kadish tallied one assist.

Connor McFarlane played the entire game in goal. He faced 26 shots on goal, made 16 saves and picked up two ground balls.

Williams and Vance each caused three turnovers. Eli Guant caused two, and Nye, Jacob Taylor and Ian Nadel each caused one turnover.

Grant Phillips led the team with five ground balls with Chase Flinders and Vance close behind him with four each. Williams gathered three ground balls, while Sarjeant, Kolton Atkinson, Brad Belasco, Bridger Fisher and Chance Beutler each picked up one ground ball.

Westminster plays at Colorado Mesa on Saturday, March 24, at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the RMAC Network, and live stats will be available online.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a provisional member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.