Goals were aplenty in Westminster’s win over conference opponent Rockhurst. Thirteen goals were scored in the first half and 16 in the second half as the Griffins defeated the Hawks, 15-14. Westminster improves to 2-0 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and 3-2 overall.

Rockhurst opened the scoring in the second minute. The score ping-ponged back and forth until Madison Ingman completed a hat-trick to give Westminster the lead with 18:32 remaining. The score was tied three more times before the half ended with Westminster leading, 7-6.

Westminster held its largest lead, 11-7, following goals from Audree Erekson, Katie Adams and Ingman. Rockhurst clawed its way back into the game and tied the score at 14 with 1:40 remaining. Westminster maintained possession after a missed free position shot, and Ingman scored her 26th goal of the season to seal the win, 15-14.

Adams was an offensive and defensive force for Westminster. She scored five goals, picked up three ground balls and caused four turnovers.

Ingman led the team offensively with eight points, scoring six goals and recording two assists.

Taylor Hekking played in goal. She faced 29 shots and made 15 saves.

Westminster completes its three-game road trip at Lindenwood University on Sunday at 10 a.m. The game will be broadcast on the RMAC Network and available online through live stats.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a provisional member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.