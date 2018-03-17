SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz were victorious in a back-and-forth game Saturday night, beating the Sacramento Kings 103-97 at Vivint Arena to extend their winning streak to nine games.

The victory is the Jazz's 21st in their last 23 games.

Turning point: Moments after Joe Ingles hit two free throws to put Utah up 96-94 with 40 seconds to play, Rudy Gobert blocked a shot by Bogdan Bogdanovic and the Jazz got the rebound. From there, Utah sealed the win at the free-throw line before a last-second Gobert slam dunk.

Joe with the great on-ball coverage, Rudy with the SWAT! pic.twitter.com/Puh5n74l2j — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 18, 2018

The heroes: Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 28 points, including 17 in the second half. Gobert added a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds and had four blocked shots. Ingles, meanwhile, set the Jazz single-season 3-point franchise record, hitting his 179th 3-pointer of the year late in the fourth quarter.

3 keys

The Kings made 14 3-point shots, compared to six for the Jazz. Utah, though, had the advantage in free-throw shooting, making 31 of 38, to Sacramento's 9 of 14.

Utah owned a 46-30 edge in points in the paint.

The Jazz outrebounded the Kings 48-33.

Jazz almanac:

40-30, Won 9

Playoff picture: Fifth in Western Conference

Up next

Tuesday vs. Atlanta (20-50), 7 p.m. MST (AT&T SportsNet)

Thursday at Dallas (22-48), 6:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)

Friday at San Antonio (40-30), 6:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)