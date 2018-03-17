1 of 9
Rick Bowmer, AP
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) scores as Sacramento Kings forward JaKarr Sampson (29) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
FINAL SCORE
JAZZ
103
SAC
97
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz were victorious in a back-and-forth game Saturday night, beating the Sacramento Kings 103-97 at Vivint Arena to extend their winning streak to nine games.

The victory is the Jazz's 21st in their last 23 games.

Turning point: Moments after Joe Ingles hit two free throws to put Utah up 96-94 with 40 seconds to play, Rudy Gobert blocked a shot by Bogdan Bogdanovic and the Jazz got the rebound. From there, Utah sealed the win at the free-throw line before a last-second Gobert slam dunk.

The heroes: Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 28 points, including 17 in the second half. Gobert added a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds and had four blocked shots. Ingles, meanwhile, set the Jazz single-season 3-point franchise record, hitting his 179th 3-pointer of the year late in the fourth quarter.

3 keys

  • The Kings made 14 3-point shots, compared to six for the Jazz. Utah, though, had the advantage in free-throw shooting, making 31 of 38, to Sacramento's 9 of 14.
  • Utah owned a 46-30 edge in points in the paint.
  • The Jazz outrebounded the Kings 48-33.
Jazz almanac: 40-30, Won 9

Playoff picture: Fifth in Western Conference

Up next

Tuesday vs. Atlanta (20-50), 7 p.m. MST (AT&T SportsNet)

Thursday at Dallas (22-48), 6:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)

Friday at San Antonio (40-30), 6:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)

