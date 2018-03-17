The Manchester Monarchs defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 3-2, in overtime Saturday night at SNHU Arena.

Utah is now unbeaten in regulation in 12 of its last 13 games at 8-1-2-2 as it settled for standings points the last two nights against the North Division-leading Monarchs.

“We played hard for 60-plus minutes,” said head coach and General Manager Tim Branham. “(I'm) really proud of our effort. That was good hockey.”

The Grizzlies took a 1-0 lead 5:04 into the first period as Chris Leibinger fed Kyle Thomas ahead for his 11th goal of the season as he fired in transition from the right circle. Brad Navin also added an assist.

Manchester tied the game shorthanded 7:49 into the second period and took the lead 5:37 later at 13:26 of the period to go up 2-1.

Taylor Richart (17) blasted in a slapshot to tie the contest with 13 seconds left on a power play and with 1:13 left in the second period as Ryan Misiak and Ryan Walters drew assists.

Utah outshot Manchester, 8-4, in the third period as it killed an early penalty.

Joel Rumpel (7-3-2-2 with Utah and 18-10-2-2 overall) stopped 18-of-21 shots in the contest as the Grizzlies outshot Manchester, 30-21.

The Grizzlies complete their trip Sunday in Worcester at 1 p.m.