No. 46 Utah State men's tennis (10-8, 1-0 MW) lost, 4-1, to Arizona (14-8, 0-2 Pac-12) in its final match at the San Diego Spring Classic on Saturday in San Diego, California.

"We played with a lot of intensity in doubles and I was really pleased, but we couldn't sustain the momentum," head coach James Wilson said. "Credit to Arizona for bouncing back and handling the adversity better than us today. The best news is that conference play starts Saturday, and we feel that the adversity we've gone through so far has prepared us for the most important part of the year."

The Aggies started the match off strong in doubles play. Senior Jaime Barajas and freshman Jose Carvajal won, 6-3, at the No. 1 spot against freshmen Igor Karpovets and Aaro Pollanen. Freshmen Addy Vashistha and Felipe Acosta lost, 3-6, at the No. 3 spot to sophomore Alejandro Reguant and freshman Filip Malbasic. Senior Andrew Nakajima and freshman Valdemar Holm clinched the doubles point for USU with a 6-3 win over junior Jonas Maier and freshman Carlos Hassey.

In singles, Reguant defeated Holm at the No. 5 spot, 6-1, 6-0. Barajas then lost, 3-6, 2-6, at the No. 1 spot against Karpovets. Carvajal lost to Maier, 4-6, 3-6, at the No. 6 spot. Malbasic clinched the match for Arizona with a 6-4, 6-3 win over junior Samuel Serrano at the No. 3 spot. The remaining two singles matches ended unfinished.

Utah State begins its Mountain West slate as USU hosts UNLV (8-5, 0-1 MW) in Logan, Utah, on Saturday, March 24, at 1 p.m.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.