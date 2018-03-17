Nobody can critique me any more than I critique myself. So I feel comfortable in that.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Larry Krystkowiak ranks among the national leaders in college basketball when it comes to coaches’ pay. He’s eighth in a USA Today listing at $3,390,000 per year. Only Arizona’s Sean Miller ($4,054,853) makes more in the Pac-12.

“I’m not doing it for the money. I’m doing it for a lot of other reasons, and if that feeling leaves, then I would start to question if I’m doing the right thing,” Krystkowiak said. “But, for right now, we’re just enjoying an opportunity to teach some kids and try to make a difference and have some fun while we’re doing it.”

The Utes are 134-96 in seven seasons under Krystkowiak. They’ve made the NIT three times and the NCAA Tournament twice under his tenure.

“We think Larry is an excellent coach and our goal is to retain excellent coaches when we can.” Utah athletics director Chris Hill said when asked about Krystkowiak’s contract.

As the Utes prepare for Monday’s NIT game against LSU, Krystkowiak opened up about how he approaches his job.

“Nobody can critique me any more than I critique myself. So I feel comfortable in that,” he said. “I don’t read any of the favorable comments, and I don’t read any of the ones that want me fired. It makes no difference to me.”

Krystkowiak added that he pretty much stays in control of what he can control.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a day where I didn’t figure out how to become a better coach or make a connection with the kids,” he said.

Utah has won 20 or more games in each of the past five seasons and has earned a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament four straight times.