BYU men’s tennis topped SMU, 4-1, in the back draw of the BNP Open Collegiate Tennis Challenge presented by Oracle on Saturday morning at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

BYU (12-2) bounced back after a tough loss to Tulsa to earn a win against SMU (7-11). The Cougars won the first doubles match in the No. 1 slot. Duo Sean Hill and Jeffrey Hsu continued their winning streak with a 6-2 win over Tomas Vaise and Jan-Simon Vrbsky.

The Mustangs fought back in No. 2 and No. 3 doubles and ultimately claimed the doubles point. Charles Nettlefold and Roberto Rosales defeated Sam Tullis and David Ball, 6-2, while Eladio Fabregas and Gardiner Perotti earned a 7-5 win over John Pearce and Ben Gajardo.

Moving into singles play down 1-0, BYU went on to win four-straight lines of singles to come out victorious over SMU. Tullis defeated Michael Smith, 6-3, 6-2, in No. 4 singles, while Hsu ousted Vaise, 6-1, 6-4, in the No. 2 slot. The Cougar momentum continued with Ball claiming a big 6-3, 6-4 win over Fabregas. Gajardo solidified the 4-1 BYU win with a 7-5, 6-2 victory in No. 5 singles against Rosales. Gajardo is 13-0 in singles play this season.

The tournament continues, but the Cougars will forfeit their final match Sunday due to no Sunday play.

BYU hosts conference opponent Gonzaga on Friday, March 24, at 1 p.m. MST, and then play against in-state rival Utah on Saturday, March 24, at 2 p.m., at the Eccles Tennis Center. The Cougars then return home to host UNLV on Monday, March 26, at 1 p.m.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

EMAIL: gennyhickman@gmail.com