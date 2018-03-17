Dixie State sophomore Hannah Hansen posted a pair of top-30 national finishes at the 2018 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships held this week in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Hansen became the first Trailblazer to qualify for the NCAA meet, doing so in the 200-yard breaststroke. The sophomore wound up swimming in two events at the national championships, the first came on Friday in the 100 breast, where she placed 30th nationally with a preliminary heat time of 1:04.50, the third-fastest mark in DSU history.

Hansen then came back to the pool on Saturday and recorded a 21st-place national finish with a preliminary time of 2:18.50, which was the second-fastest time in program history. However, neither mark qualified her for the final championship or consolation races.

Dixie State wrapped up its second season of competition with a ninth-place finish at the 2018 Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference Championships and a combined 27 school records.

