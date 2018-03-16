The Manchester Monarchs defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 5-4, in overtime Friday night at SNHU Arena.

The Grizzlies take a standings point to go to 8-1-1-2 in their last 12 games.

“We have to dig deeper; ties aren’t good enough right now,” said head coach and General Manager Tim Branham.

Utah trailed 1-0 (4:02) and led 2-1 (7:57), 3-2 (7:45) and 4-3 (1:29) in the game where no lead would last.

Ryan Misiak’s 14th goal of the year tied the contest 4:02 after Manchester took a 1-0 lead 4:26 into the contest as Brendan Harms and Leibinger picked up assists as the Utah forward fired in transition from the left circle.

Travis Howe (two assists) fed Mitch Maxwell (two) for Utah’s first lead with 3:55 left in the first period as Sam Babintsev (two assists) picked up an assist as well on a puck held in at the blue line by Rob Mann.

Manchester tied the game twice in the second period on power-play goals as Brendan Harms (nine) added a Utah power-play goal 8:18 into the second period as he tipped home a Taylor Richart blast to give Utah a 3-2 lead.

Jake Marchment (14) gave Utah a 4-3 lead 6:37 into the third period as he took a feed from Howe on a two-on-one as Babintsev collected another assist as well.

Manchester tied 1:29 later as the Grizzlies contested that the puck was hit in by a high stick.

The Monarchs knocked in a loose puck 1:45 into overtime.

Joel Rumpel (7-1-1-2 with Utah, 18-10-1-2 overall) stopped 30-of-35 shots in the contest.

The Grizzlies and Monarchs play Saturday at 4 p.m., before Utah moves on to Worcester, Massachusetts, for a 1 p.m. start on Sunday.