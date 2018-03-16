Dixie State clinched its first Pacific West Conference series win of the season after claiming both ends of a Friday doubleheader at Holy Names, 7-0 and 5-3, at Alameda College.

The Trailblazers (9-16, 5-10 PacWest) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning of game one thanks to a pair of two-out RBI singles from Kyle Hoffman and Jake Engel. DSU broke the game open in the fifth with three more runs, the first coming on a Bryce Feist run-scoring fly out. Following a Joe Raymond walk that loaded the bases, Jake Davison lined a single to left field to plate two more runs to stake Dixie State to a 5-0 lead.

The early run support bolstered a strong outing from junior right-hander Jayden Murray (W, 2-3), who struck out five and scattered six hits over seven shutout innings. Meanwhile, the Trailblazer infield turned three double plays behind Murray in the second, fourth and fifth frames, and they collected four twin killings overall in the game as DSU posted its first shutout win of the season.

DSU pounded out 10 hits in the opener, highlighted by a 3-for-5 effort from leadoff hitter Gabe Taylor with two runs scored, while Engel collected two hits and a run to go with his third-inning RBI.

In the seven-inning nightcap, Dixie State broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth with an Alec Flemetakis two-out, two-run single to right center to vault to a 3-1 lead. Raymond drew a one-out walk to start a rally and scampered to third after Davison doubled to center field ahead of the Flemetakis hit.

The Hawks quickly countered with two runs of their half of the fourth to pull even at 3-3. However, the Trailblazers jumped back on top in the sixth when Flemetakis collected his third RBI of the game on a fly out to center to plate Raymond.

Engel then added a big insurance run in the seventh with a two-out double, and senior closer Tanner Howell (S, 1) recorded a rare four-strikeout frame in the Hawks’ final offensive inning to earn his first save of the year.

Davison finished with two of DSU’s five hits in game two, while Flemetakis’ three RBIs tied a career high. Senior southpaw Matt Mosca (W, 2-3) tied a career high with seven strikeouts and surrendered just three hits and three runs (two earned) in five innings of work to pick up his second win of the season.

The Trailblazers will go for the series sweep Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. PT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.