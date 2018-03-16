BYU men’s tennis fell to Tulsa, 4-3, in the opening round of the BNP Open Collegiate Tennis Challenge presented by Oracle on Friday afternoon at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

"It's always a tough loss when you have match points for the team win and other matches are lost in three-set battles that could go either way," BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. "Nevertheless, I give Tulsa credit for pulling it out. Both teams deserved to win by their fight and competitiveness, but it went their way today. We've got to get ourselves ready to bounce back tomorrow morning with another opportunity against a quality team in SMU."

BYU (11-2) came out strong in doubles to claim the point over Tulsa (10-10) with wins in No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. Duo Sean Hill and Jeffrey Hsu remained undefeated as they earned a 6-2 win over Majed Kilani and Lucca Baptista. Teammates John Pearce and Ben Gajardo defeated Louis Corker and Mitchell Pritchard, 6-2, to move the Cougars into singles play at 1-0.

Hill fell to No. 118 Kilani, 6-0, 6-0, in No. 1 singles, giving Tulsa its first point. Gajardo carried his winning streak in singles to earn a 6-0, 6-2 win over Corker. Sam Tullis battled and earned a solid 7-5, 6-3 win over Pritchard in No. 4 singles to help the Cougars take a 3-1 advantage against the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa fought back and won the next two singles matches. No. 71 Joshua Goodger earned a win over Hsu in a close three-set match ending in a tiebreaker (6-4, 2-6, 7-6), and Borriss Kamdem defeated Matthew Pearce, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, in No. 6 singles.

With BYU and Tulsa tied at 3-all, the match came down to No. 3 singles. Baptista defeated John Pearce, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6, in another close match ending in a tiebreaker, giving the Golden Hurricane the 4-3 win over the Cougars.

BYU battles SMU on Saturday at 8 a.m. PST, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in the back-draw of the tournament. Live stats will be available on the men’s schedule page.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

