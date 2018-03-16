Like father, like son.

Another Stockton is reportedly heading to Salt Lake City.

David Stockton, the son of Utah Jazz great John Stockton, will sign a 10-day contract to his father’s former team, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

One of the most interesting 10-day contract deals in recent years: The Utah Jazz are signing David Stockton today, league sources tell ESPN. He is the son of Hall of Fame guard John Stockton. David has been playing in Reno of G League. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2018

David is a former Gonzaga floor general and most recently played for the Reno Bighorns in the G League.

Utah Jazz starting point guard Ricky Rubio is questionable for Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Backup guard Raul Neto is out with left wrist fracture.

John is a Hall of Famer, who sits atop the all-time leaders for assists and steals. He spent his entire NBA career in Utah from 1984-2003.

The Jazz have won 20 of their last 22 games and will host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at home.

David also signed a 10-day contract with the Kings in 2015 and played for the team in the preseason as well as the organization’s summer league team.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated John Stockton's career with the Jazz as 1984-1993. It has been corrected to 1984-2003.