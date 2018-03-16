Dixie State junior Nicklaus Britt was named the Pacific West Conference Men's Golf Player of the Week on Thursday after he helped lead the Trailblazers to a runner-up team finish at the Notre Dame de Namur Argonaut Invitational earlier this week.

Britt tied for third place individually, his second top-five finish of the year, with a three-round total of even-par 216, which included an opening 2-under 70 and the tournament's low round of the day with an even-par 72 in Tuesday’s final round. He co-led the field in par-5 scoring (-9), as well as finished in the top five in par-4 scoring, tied for sixth in total pars (35) and tied for 12th in total birdies (eight).

Dixie State will take a week off from competition before heading down to San Diego to defend its team title at the 2018 UC San Diego SoCal Intercollegiate from March 26-27.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.