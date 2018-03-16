Last May, Joe Ingles surprised a young Utah Jazz fan who's legally blind with a $10,000 pair of eSight goggles to help him see better.

On Thursday, 7-year-old Landon Carter finally got to put the glasses to use at a Jazz game. Carter was a guest of the Jazz for Utah's wild 116-88 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Arena.

"I can see everything!" Carter told Jazz sideline TV reporter Kristen Kenney.

"This," Kenney said in her report, "just shows that it's more than just basketball."

Carter said he hoped to see his favorite player swish 50 3-pointers. Ingles came up only 46 3s short of that as he finished with 17 points, including a solid 4-for-9 showing behind the arc.

Ingles and Carter spent a little bit of time before the game. The Jazz player and the boy with a condition called aniridia shared some laughs, and Ingles gave his young fan a big hug.

"Once you have your own kids, you realize not everything is about you," Ingles, the father of twins, said after the game. "And to be in the position I’m in now and to be able to help him ... that’s something I’d do again. It was the first game that he got to come to tonight and I got to hang out with him for a minute. It was great to see how happy he is. His favorite subject is math, he’s doing really well in school. All is very good.”

Here's a video from last spring when Ingles surprised Carter with the special goggles.

Jazz's playoff chances

This is an interesting breakdown of the riveting Western Conference playoff race in which the Jazz (39-30) currently find themselves in seventh place with 13 games remaining.

Update on playoff race after games. No team won that wasn't expected to. Spurs got an extra win in their projected record though.



MIN overtook NOP for 5th

LAC went from 7th to 9th

UTA went from 8th to 7th

SAS from 9th to 8th



Only one game among the 8 teams tomorrow, OKC vs LAC pic.twitter.com/BnY4Tscomh — Spencer Wixom (@JazzJargon) March 16, 2018

A sequel to "The Office"?

This short video made by an anonymous person about the Toronto Raptors' lineup as an homage to "The Office" is pretty awesome. And, yes, former Utes Delon Wright and Jakob Poeltl along with former Jazzman C.J. Miles are in the fun spot.

Someone extremely creative made a parody of "The Office" opening with the Toronto Raptors, and it's probably the greatest thing I've seen all year. pic.twitter.com/Pjnwupif4r — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) March 15, 2018

Swing for your seats

The Salt Lake Bees announced this week that they're allowing season-ticket holders to swing for their seats following the University of Utah baseball game on March 31 at Smith's Ballpark.

Ticket holders get one swing per seat, and prizes will be awarded for distance. A free season ticket will be given as the grand prize if somebody hits a home run over the fence. Seats must be purchased by March 23 to be eligible for the promotion.

The Bees' season opens at home on April 5 against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Weekend planner

Friday

Men’s basketball: NCAA first round

ECHL: Grizzlies at Manchester, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics: Utah State vs. SUU, 7 p.m.; Utah vs. Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling: NCAA championships, at Cleveland

Saturday

NBA: Jazz vs. Sacramento, 7 p.m.

G-League: Stars at Iowa, 6 p.m.

MLS: RSL vs. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.

ECHL: Grizzlies at Manchester, 4 p.m.

Men’s basketball: NCAA second round

Wrestling: NCAA championships, at Cleveland

Sunday

ECHL: Grizzlies at Worcester, 1 p.m.

Men’s basketball: NCAA second round

Women’s basketball: WNIT, Utah at Kansas State, 4 p.m.