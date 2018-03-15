No. 19 BYU equaled its second-best road score of the season with a 196.375 in a third-place finish against No. 8 Washington (196.950) and No. 16 Boise State (197.000) on Thursday night in Seattle. The Cougars also achieved their highest vault score this season.

“I was really happy with the fight that the girls showed," head coach Guard Young said. "We had some adversity hit us, and the girls fought the whole way through. I was really proud of the energy and the effort that they showed."

One highlight of the meet for BYU was achieved on vault with its season-high score of 49.100 on the event. This marked the third meet for BYU with a 49.000 or better on every event. Senior Jill van Mierlo set a career-high 9.875 on vault, while also matching her season-high 9.875 on floor. Briana Pearson also matched her career-high score on beam of 9.825.

BYU started the night on beam, earning a total of 49.100 on the event. Pearson started the Cougars off with a 9.825. Abby Boden and Shannon Hortman Evans contributed the team’s highest scores with a 9.875 and 9.850, respectively. This left BYU in second place with Boise State leading (49.200) and Washington in third (49.075).

Van Mierlo led the Cougars on floor with a 9.875. Kyleigh Greenlief posted a 9.875, and Evans and Abbey Miner both followed up with a 9.825. BYU ended the rotation with a 49.100, bringing the total score to 98.200. The Broncos led at the end of the second rotation with 98.600 followed by the Huskies with 98.225, leaving the Cougars in third place.

On the third rotation, BYU set its season-high score on vault with a 49.100. Van Mierlo again led the Cougars with a 9.875. Freshman Jordan Danbury set a 9.850 for the second week in a row, followed by a pair of 9.800 scores from Evans and Avery Bennett. BYU ended the rotation in third with a total of 147.300. Washington held second with 147.475, while Boise State led with 147.800.

The Cougars ended the night on bars, earning a total of 49.075 in the rotation. Evans led the team with a 9.900, her third 9.900 or better of the season on bars. Freshmen Abby Boden and Haley Pitou both earned a 9.825. BYU ended the meet in third place with Evans taking third in the all-around with a 39.375.

This meet marks the end of the regular season for the Cougars. The team will take on No. 16 Boise State, Utah State and Southern Utah next weekend at the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championships.

"It’s been what I would consider a magical season," Young said. "We’re deep from our freshmen to our senior leadership. We’ve had some great wins against some top-ranked teams."

BYU travels to Cedar City, Utah, for the MRGC Championships hosted by Southern Utah on Saturday, March 24. The championships will start at 6 p.m. MDT.