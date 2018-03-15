SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz continued their torrid streak, crushing the Phoenix Suns 116-88 for their eighth straight win and 20th victory in 22 games Thursday night at Vivint Arena.

Turning point: The Suns took an early lead and were right in it until the Jazz exploded in the second quarter behind the scoring of Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles. Utah outscored Phoenix 36-20 in the quarter to take a 13-point halftime lead in a game that became a lopsided blowout.

The heroes: Rookie Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points with six rebounds, Gobert totaled 21 points and 13 rebounds and Ricky Rubio contributed 12 points and 11 assists.

3 keys

The Jazz scored 96 points in the final three quarters after a slow start.

Utah's defense pestered Phoenix into shooting just 38.6 percent and not scoring more than 23 points in a quarter.

Joe Ingles scored 17 points, hit four 3-pointers and came to Rubio's defense after the point guard was shoved by Jared Dudley and Marquese Chriss, who were both ejected.

Jazz almanac: 39-30, tied for the No. 7 seed

Up next:

Kings at Jazz, Saturday, 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)

Hawks at Jazz, Tuesday, 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)

Jazz at Dallas, Thursday, 6:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet)

EMAIL: jody@desnews.com

TWITTER: DJJazzyJody