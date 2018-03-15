A suspended tie game of 4-4 between defending regular season tri-champions BYU and Loyola Marymount will resume Friday at 4 p.m. MDT.

After 5 1/2 innings of play, snow flurries caused a 45-minute delay of Thursday’s game.

Fans who bring their ticket stub from Thursday’s game can redeem it for a new ticket, which allows entry to both of Friday’s games.

Friday’s game two is anticipated to start at 6 p.m.

