MUSIC/DANCE

The Roadshow 2018, March 16, 7 p.m., Maverik Center, 3200 Decker Lane Drive, West Valley, $10 (801-988-8800 or maverikcenter.com)

Bon Jovi, March 16, 7:30 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $26.50-$546.50 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

"Dabke," March 16-17, 7:30 p.m.; March 18, 2 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $15-$20 (801-534-1000 or rdtutah.org)

Dvorak's "Serenade for Strings," March 16, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, $35 for general, $15 for students under age 30 with ID (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org)

The Quinn Brown Project, March 16, 7:30 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $8 for students with ID (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Rob Gardner’s “Lamb of God,” March 16-17, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12 C Street South Temple, free (draperphilharmonic.org)

Russian Piano Night, March 16, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Allred Theater, WSU, Ogden, $6-$7 (801-626-8500 or weberstatetickets.com)

School of Dance Gala, March 16-17, 7:30 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $20 general admission, free for U. students with ID, $12 for other students with ID, children ages 6 and younger not permitted (tickets.utah.edu)

Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, March 16-17, 8 p.m.; March 18, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $43-$80 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

Shen Yun, March 16-18, times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $80-$150 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Dr. Seuss' "Green Eggs and Ham," March 17, 11 a.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $8-$20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

BYU Winterfest: International Folk Dance Ensemble, March 17, 2 and 7 p.m., Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, $12 (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Rosco String Quartet with Mary Lou Prince, March 18, 5 p.m., South Valley Unitarian Universalist Society, 6876 S. Highland Drive, Cottonwood Heights, $15 (svuus.org)

Interfaith Roundtable Sacred Music Evening, March 18, 6 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free, tickets required (lds.org/events)

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Chick Corea, March 20, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, de Jong Concert Hall, BYU, Provo, $45-$85 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

BYU Men's Chorus, March 22, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, de Jong Concert Hall, BYU, Provo, $7-$11 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Group for Experimental Music, March 21, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, Madsen Recital Hall, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

John Hiatt and the Goners with Sonny Landreth, March 21, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$65 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"The Twelve Dancing Princesses," March 22-24, 7 p.m., Ballet Centre, 4907 S. Poplar St., Murray, $8 (801-455-0733 or theballetcentreinmurray.com)

Handel’s “Messiah,” March 22-23, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, tickets have been distributed, standby line will form at flagpole, other viewing locations include the Legacy Theater at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building and the Conference Center Theater; concert will be livestreamed March 23, 7:30 p.m. (mormontabernaclechoir.org/messiah)

Kevin Flynn and Svengali Quintet, March 22, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Rob Gardner’s “Lamb of God,” March 22-24, 7:30 p.m., Draper Park Middle School, 13133 S. 1300 East, Draper, free, tickets required (draperphilharmonic.org)

GETTING OUT

Ascent Academies Groundbreaking Ceremony, March 16, 11 a.m., West Valley Ascent Academy, 3830 S. 5600 West, West Valley, free (westvalley.ascentutah.org)

"Geology Rocks," March 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thanksgiving Point, Museum of Ancient Life, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors, free for members and children 2 and under (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 17, 10 a.m., 200 S. 500 East to State Street, free for spectators (irishinutah.org)

Decorative Eggs Craft, March 19, 7-8 p.m., Tyler Library, 8041 S. 55 West, Midvale, for adults, free (801-943-4636 or calendar.slcolibrary.org)

Mapleton Easter Party, March 21, 5 p.m., Mapleton City Office, 125 W. 400 North, free, register at library by March 16 (801-489-5655 or mapleton.org)

"Note to Self" with Manoush Zomorodi Lunch and Listen, March 22, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Squatters Pub, 147 W. Broadway, $25 (kuer.org)

Newlywed (or not so Newlywed) Game Date Night, March 22, 6-8 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free, registration required (801-399-8207 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Center, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

Ballet West Academy ballet classes, dates and times vary, Trolley Square campus, 600 S. 650 East; Ballet Centre downtown campus, 52 W. 200 South; Park City campus, 6554 Creekside Lane, Park City; Thanksgiving Point campus, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors (balletwestacademy.org)

Rio Grande Winter Market, Saturdays through April 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St., free (slcfarmersmarket.org)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Tamales and Roses," March 16-17, 6:30 p.m.; March 17, 2 p.m., Noorda Blackbox Theatre, UVU, Orem, $14 for general, $10 for non-UVU students and seniors (801-863-4636 or uvu.edu/arts)

“In the Heights," concert version, March 16-17, 7:30 p.m.; March 17, 2 p.m., Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $25-$45, contains some strong language, would be rated PG-13, according to pioneertheatre.org (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

"The Unsinkable Molly Brown," March 16-30, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $8-$10 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

"Footloose," March 22-April 1, dates and times vary, Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $29-$55 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“Spamilton,” March 22-June 2, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

"The Tempest," March 22-31, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Cox Performing Arts Center, DSU, St. George, $10 (435-652-7800 or dsutix.com)

"A View from the Bridge," March 22-April 7, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $9-$23 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Barefoot in the Park,” March 16-17, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Cash on Delivery," March 16-17, times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, sold out, call for details (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

"Footloose," March 16-17, 7:30 p.m., Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, students with ID and children ages 12 and younger (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“Pirates of the Scaribbean," March 16-17, times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, sold out, call for details (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

"Up: The Man in the Flying Chair," March 16-17, 7:30 p.m.; March 17, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Building, Studio 115, U., $18 for general, $15 for military, U. staff and seniors, free for U. students with ID, $8.50 for other students, children under 4 not admitted (801-581-6448 or theatre.utah.edu)

“Daddy Long Legs," through March 24, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children and students ages 5-17 with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

"The Little Mermaid," through March 24, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Theatre, Barlow Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

"Mary Stuart," through March 24, dates and times vary, Harris Fine Arts Center, Margetts Theatre, BYU, Provo, $10-$16 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

"Straight," through March 25, dates and times vary, Sorenson Unity Center, 1383 S. 900 West, $20 for adults, $17 for students and seniors, contains explicit sexual content and language, for mature audiences only, according to utahrep.org (435-612-0037 or utahrep.org)

"The Drowsy Chaperone," March 9-31, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” through March 31, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

"The Secret Garden," through April 7, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

"Thoroughly Modern Millie," through April 7, dates and times vary, Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for seniors and students, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

“The Little Mermaid,” through April 14, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem, $18-$24 for general, $12-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

"The Little Miamaid," through April 14, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

"Alice in Wonderland," March 17, 2 p.m., Sweet Library, 455 E. F St, free (slcpl.org)

"Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice," March 17, 12:15 and 3 p.m., Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

"Despicable Me 3," March 22, 4 p.m., Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

"Dina," March 22, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. Broadway, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"The Florida Project," March 21, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"The Great Race," March 20, 10 a.m., SCERA, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (scera.org)

"I, Tonya," March 19, 10 p.m., Brewvies, 677 S. 200 West, free (brewvies.com)

"Kirrak Party," March 15-18, times vary, The District Megaplex, 3761 S. Parkway Plaza Drive, South Jordan, $12 (megaplextheatres.com)

"The Last Command," March 22-23, 7:30 p.m., The Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

"Logan's Syndrome," March 21, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, U., free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

National Theatre Live: "Julius Caesar," March 22, 7:30 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $15-$17 (cinemark.com)

"The Riot and the Dance," March 19, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

"Vertigo," March 18 and 21, times vary, select Cinemark Theatres, $6.75-$7.25 (cinemark.com)

"What Happened, Miss Simone?" March 20, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Benchmark Books, 3269 S. Main, Mark Ashurst-McGee, Robin Jensen and Sharalyn Howcroft, editors of "Foundational Texts of Mormonism: Examining Major Early Sources," March 21, 5:30 p.m. (801-486-3111 or benchmarkbooks.com)

First Baptist Church of Salt Lake City, 777 S. 1300 East, Roma Downey, author of “Box of Butterflies: Discovering the Unexpected Bessings All Around Us,” March 23, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Shannon and Dean Hale, authors of “The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl: 2 Fuzzy, 2 Furious,” March 16, 7 p.m.; Kenneth and Sarah Jane Wright, author and illustrator of “Lola Dutch,” March 17, 11 a.m.; and Yascha Mounk, author of “The People vs. Democracy: Why Our Freedom is in Danger and How to Save It,” March 17, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Provo City Library at Academy Square, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Shannon and Dean Hale, authors of “The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl: 2 Fuzzy, 2 Furious,” March 20, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Rowland Hall Upper School, Larimer Auditorium, 843 S. Lincoln St., Junot Diaz and Leo Espinosa, author and illustrator of “Islandborn,” March 23, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, Camron Wright, author of “The Other Side of the Bridge,” March 20, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636 or slcolibrary.org/authorevents)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, authors Brandon Mull, James Riley and Kevin Sands, March 19, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Patty Rayman, author of “Humans Think. Animals Feel,” March 17, 2 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

A Gallery, 1321 S. 2100 East, art by Jake Gilson, opening reception March 16, 6 p.m.; on display through April 7 (801-583-4800)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, “Certain Women: LDS Women’s Art Show, opening reception March 16, 6 p.m.; on display through May 5 (801-328-2231)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Jenna Lineweaver, opening reception March 16, 6 p.m.; on display through March 31 (801-628-9592)

Art Access Gallery, 230 S. 500 West, No. 125, art by McGarren Flack and Banyan Fierer, opening reception March 16, 6 p.m.; on display March 16-April 13 (801-328-0703)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by Brent Hale, opening reception March 16, 6 p.m.; on display March 12-April 14 (801-363-4088)

ARTe Gallery and Framing, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, “Artists with a Camera,” by members of the St. George Fine Art Photographers Guild, on display March 22-April 11 (256photography.com)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, “At Home,” by Dennis Smith and Justin Wheatley, opening reception March 16, 6 p.m.; on display through April 20 (801-533-8245)

Evolutionary Healthcare, 461 E. 200 South, “American West and Beyond," by Howie Garber, opening reception March 16, 6 p.m.; on display March 16-April 20 (801-519-2461)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “Sugar Coated,” by various artists, opening reception March 16, 6 p.m.; on display through April 13 (801-596-5000)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main, Park City, art by Shawna Moore and R. Nelson Parrish, opening reception March 16, 6 p.m.; on display March 16-April 14 (435-649-3001)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Havoc Hendricks, opening reception March 16, 6 p.m.; on display through April (801-666-8968)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Panpsychicae in Chaosi,” by James Joel Holmes, opening reception March 16, 6 p.m.; on display March 16-April 13 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, "Umbrella Series," by Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne and Ryan Cannon and Jamie Wayman, opening reception March 16, 6 p.m.; on display through April 14 (801-910-2088)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, art by Beatrice Mandelman and Louis Ribak, opening reception March 16, 6 p.m.; on display March 16-June 10 (801-355-3383)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cactus Flower,” by Russ Fjeldsted and local artists, through June (435-752-0211)

Nox Contemporary, 440 S. 400 West, “Angels Don’t Cry, Demons Don’t Cry,” by Jacob Haupt and Noah Jackson, opening reception March 16, 6 p.m.; on display through April 13 (801-289-6269)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Tom Howard, Simone Simonian and Nel Ivancich, opening reception March 16, 6 p.m.; on display March 16-April 13 (801-364-8284)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “In/Out,” by Clayton Middle School students, opening reception March 20, 6:30 p.m.; on display through May 18; and West High School 2018 International Baccalaureate Visual Art Show, opening reception March 22, 7 p.m.; on display March 19-April 14 (801-524-8200)

Thunderbird Foundation, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, "The Utah Tribes," photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Inner Echoes,” by Utah artists, opening reception March 16, 6 p.m., on display through April 1 (801-651-3937)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

ARTe Gallery and Framing, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, “Artists with a Camera,” by members of the St. George Fine Art Photographers Guild, on display March 22-April 11 (256photography.com)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, art by Cory Dumont, through April 26 (801-594-8623)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, “Joseph Paul Vorst: A Retrospective,” through April 15 (801-240-3310)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “The Thunder: Perfect Mind,” by Todd Powelson, through April 21 (801-594-8651)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, art by Doug Snow, through March 31 (801-589-8143)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, “Layer Layer," by various artists, through March 22 (801-957-4073)

The Macaroni Gallery, 244 S. 500 West, “Rustic Frames,” by various artists, through March 31 (801-554-8170)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Sounds of Silk: Instruments and Textiles from Silk Road Culture,” through March 27 (801-594-8680)

Nox Contemporary, 440 S. 400 West, “Angels Don’t Cry, Demons Don’t Cry,” by Jacob Haupt and Noah Jackson, through April 13 (801-289-6269)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Chris Adams, through March 25 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Timeless,” by Thomas B. Szalay, through March 31; and “What I Did on My Summer Vacation,” by Trent Alvey and Claudia Sisemore, through April 13 (801-524-8200)

Salt Lake Culinary Center, 2233 S. 300 East, “Local and Far Away,” by Randy Laub and Stephanie Swift, on display through March 30 (saltlakeculinarycenter.com)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Bob Hope: An American Treasure,” a World Golf Hall of Fame exhibit, through April 28 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Exorcising America,” by Merritt Johnson and “Homebodies, Away Teams,” by Earl Gravy, through May 12; “Dream: Egyptian Theatre YouTheatre,” through May 19; and “Desire Lines,” by various artists, through May 26 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Salt 13,” by Katie Paterson, through May 20; “Our Futures,” by Utah-based organization Epicenter, through July 1; and “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July (801-581-7332)

Wagner Jewish Community Center, 2 N. Medical Drive, art by Raymond Marlow, through March 31 (801-581-0098)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Andrew Davidson, through March 31 (801-763-3070)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Jenna Lineweaver, through March 31 (801-628-9592)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, 44th Annual BDAC Statewide Competition, through March 30 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, Vintage Quilt Exhibition, through April 13 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “We Revolve Ceaseless,” by Aundrea Frahm, through April 14; “Other Worlds,” by M.C. Escher, through May 19; “Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light,” by Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass, Queens, New York, through May 5; and “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Dark Attractor,” by Peter Everett, and “Matrilinear,” by Elizabeth Claffey, through May 11 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Alas, Alack,” by Nicole Pietrantoni, through April 15 (435-649-8882)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, “Wizards of Pop,” by Robert Sabuda and Matthew Reinhart, through March 27 (801-852-6650)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Spring Fling,” by various artists, through March 31 (southernutahartguild.com)

Sears Art Museum Gallery, 155 S. University Ave., Dixie State University, St. George, 31st Annual Invitational Art Show and Sale, through April 1 (435-652-7909)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, “Do or Die: Affect, Ritual, Resistance,” by Fahamu Pecou, through April 7 (801-626-6420)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the Deep End,” by local artists, through May 19; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

ART CLASSES

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, “Vanishing Landscapes: An Evening with Bryan Mark Taylor,” March 22, 6-8 p.m., free, RSVP to rsvp@anthonysfineart.com (801-328-2231 or anthonysfineart.com)

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, Paint Party, March 10, 1 p.m., $20, for youths ages 16 and older and adults; and Northern Utah Puppetry Guild workshop with Carla Schulz, March 17, 9:30 a.m.-noon, for individuals ages 14 and older, $15; and sock puppet making for youths ages 4-13, March 17, 9:30 a.m.-noon, children ages 4-8 must be accompanied by adult, $4, registration required (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Finch Lane Gallery, 54 Finch Lane, “Sugar Coated” gallery talks and discussion with the artists, March 16, 5 p.m. (801-596-5000 or saltlakearts.org)

Utah Museum of Fine Art, 410 Campus Center Drive, “Third Saturday for Families: Art Embroidery,” March 17, 1-4 p.m., free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

Salt Lake Community College Miller Campus, 9750 S. 300 West, Sandy, “PhotoOp 18,” presentation by Brenda Tharp and Elizabeth Carmel, March 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $25-$61, registration required (wasatchcameraclub.com)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” March 16-30, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

Boy Scout Nature Badge, March 17, 9 a.m-noon, Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $25 per scout ages 11-17, free for accompanying adult (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, Northern Utah Puppetry Guild workshop with Carla Schulz, March 17, 9:30 a.m.-noon, for individuals ages 14 and older, $15; and sock puppet making, March 17, 9:30 a.m.-noon, ages 4-8 must be accompanied by adult, $4, registration required (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 10 a.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $9.50 for general, $7 for seniors, free for members and children under 2, sign up at front desk (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Dr. Seuss’ “Green Eggs and Ham,” March 17, 11 a.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $8-$20, free for children ages 3 and younger but infant ticket required (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Girl Scout Brownie Outdoor Art Creator Badge, March 17, 1-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $15 per scout ages 7-9, free for accompanying parents (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Third Saturday for Families: Art Embroidery,” March 17, 1-4 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Art, 410 Campus Center Drive, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

“Wild Wednesdays: Scaly Tales," March 21, 3:45-4:15 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Magizoology for Muggles,” March 22, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $20 per child, must be accompanied by paying adult, register online (801-584-4562 or hoglezoo.org)

County Library O.W.L. Camp Registration, through March 31, Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, apply online by March 31, O.W.L. Camp will be in June, free for youths ages 11-18, space is limited (slcolibrary.org/wizarding)

“Robin Hood,” through April 7, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

South Jordan Library, 10673 Redwood Road, South Jordan, St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, March 16, noon (801-944-7634)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Irish dancing, March 16, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, button making for teens, March 16, 3 p.m.; and “Super Bunny to the Rescue” puppet show, March 17, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, spa party for teens, March 16, 6:15 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, laser tag for teens, March 16, 6:30 p.m., registration required (801-943-4636)

Ruth Vine Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood Street, Midvale, laser tag for teens, March 16, 6:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, read to a dog, March 17, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, read to a dog, March 17, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., “B Boys: Urban Dance and Hip Hop” for teens, March 17, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a free screening of “Wonder” for teens, March 17, 7 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, BYU Young Company: “Romeo y Julieta,” March 19, 7 p.m. (801-852-6650)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Utah Department of Heritage and Arts recently announced that Rebecca Akec from Judge Memorial High School won first place in the state finals for Poetry Out Loud. Rebecca will represent Utah at the National Poetry Out Loud Finals that will be held in Washington, D.C., in April and will compete for $20,000. Second place was awarded to Rain Flower Tanner from the Waterford School. Students who competed in the state Poetry Out Loud competition recited selected works from an anthology of nearly 600 classics and contemporary poems, according to a news release. The following is a complete list of regional winners who competed at the state level: Rebecca Akec, Judge Memorial Catholic High School in Salt Lake City; Lindsey Aune, Legacy Preparatory Academy in North Salt Lake; Emery Busk, Desert Hills Middle School in St. George; Maika Havili, American Fork High School in American Fork; Emma Tackett, Bear River High School in Brigham City; Rain Flower Tanner, The Waterford School in Sandy. The emcee for the evening was Utah Arts Council Chairperson Johan Jacobs. Utah Poet Laureate Paisley Rekdal also participated. The 2018 finals will be held at George Washington University April 23-25. Poetry Out Loud encourages high school students to learn about poetry through memorization, performance and competition. Visit arts.gov for more information.

Hale Centre Theatre, 9950 S. 300 West, Sandy, will host auditions for Disney’s “Newsies,” on March 17 at 9 a.m. Auditioners can make an appointment online at hct.schedulista.com. Needed are people to play character roles, including men to play “Newsies” characters ages 16-20. Dance experience is suggested. Other roles include men for character roles ages 25 and older, women characters ages 17-45 and one boy, ages 10-15. All roles are open and may be double cast. Each auditioner should come prepared to sing 16 bars of a song in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided. Auditioners should bring their own music, no a capella please and not taped music or minus tracks. Participants should bring a completed audition packet along with a current headshot and resume to the audition. Callbacks will be by invitation only. Dancing and additional singing and reading will be done at the callbacks. Most characters will be dancing. The performances will be June 25-Sept. 1. All cast members are paid. Email questions to tammym@hct.org or view the audition information at hct.org for more details.

SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, will host auditions for “Shrek the Musical,” March 20-21, 7-9 p.m. All roles are available. Auditioners ages 12 and older should be prepared to perform 16 bars of a modern Broadway musical. An accompanist or iPod playback will be available. Please bring music. Callbacks for March 24 will be by invitation only and will include a dance audition. Rehearsals will begin March 26, and performances will be June 8-23. Auditioners can sign up for an audition at scera.org/auditions. Auditioners may bring a resume and headshot to the audition. Visit scera.org or call 801-225-2787 for more information.

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, recently announced a call for entries for the Youth Storytelling Contest. Students are invited to register on or before Wednesday, March 28. Stories should be three to seven minutes in length. Judging includes knowing the story by memory, eye contact, body language, gestures, enthusiasm and other factors. Winners will be invited to perform at the Brigham City Library on April 16 and at a celebration dinner on April 21. Visit bcfineartscenter.org for rules and entry form.

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, recently announced a call for entries for the Youth Art-Tell contest. Students are invited to submit artwork, and the story can be made up or from any book. All art must be original. Entries are due at the center before 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 29, with a completed entry form attached. Chosen art will be on display at the Brigham City Library. Visit bcfineartscenter.org for rules and entry form.

Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, recently announced the 25th annual Birdhouse Competition and Exhibit. Entries are due March 19-24 at the center. Entries will be divided by adults, children and team/family groups. Birdhouses selected for the exhibit will be installed and on display April 11-June 23. More information, including a guide and registration forms, is available at ogdennaturecenter.org/events. Entry forms are also available at the center. Call 801-621-7595 or visit ogdennaturecenter.org for more information.

Auntie Rae’s Dessert Island, 4704 S. Holladay Blvd., Holladay, former pastry chef of the shop, Brandon Roush, recently won the $10,000 prize on the second season of Food Network’s “Bakers vs. Fakers,” according to a news release. Roush, of Holladay, created a chocolate passion fruit cream pie and almond cake with butter cream dessert for the win in episode 11, which aired Feb. 25. As a pastry chef at Auntie Rae’s, Roush and owner Raelynn Potts developed the menu, including chocolate chip cookies and English scones. Auntie Rae’s serves high tea, afternoon tea and princess tea. The shop received a Best of Utah 2017 award from Salt Lake City Weekly, according to the news release. Roush is now the head pastry chef at Beacon Hills at Eastgate in Michigan. Visit auntieraesdessertisland.com for more information.

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will offer a new $30 dinner menu of three courses nightly for dinner Monday through Saturday starting at 4 p.m. Chef Andy Morrison’s dinners will include a choice of soup or salad and end with a dessert choice of espresso, gelato and cookie or sorbet. The menu this week includes vegan nachos. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for reservations.

Current Fish & Oyster, 279 E. 300 South, Chef Alan Brines will offer $12 lunch specials. Chicken and waffles along with two new dishes, cauliflower sandwich and roasted pork sandwich will be offered. The lunch special will be served Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Other lunch items include fish tacos, fish and chips, tuna melt, burger and fish sandwich. The special will run through the summer. Call 801-326-3474 or visit currentfishandoyster.com for more information.

Marco’s Pizza, with locations throughout the U.S., recently opened a store at 569 N. State in Lindon. The location is owned and operated by Tharson Goh, according to a news release. Goh, who was born and raised in Indonesia, moved to the United States 17 years ago and decided to start his own restaurant business. The menu at Marcos Pizza of Lindon will feature a mix of pizzas along with a variety of salads, subs and other creations. The restaurant will be open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-midnight and Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit marcos.com for more information.

Marie Callender’s Restaurant and Bakery, with Utah locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, recently announced the return of Celebration Cake Pie. The cake will be available through March 31. The restaurant is also offering its Seafood Celebration and Pie Combos. Diners can choose from fresh avocado and shrimp, top sirloin and shrimp, honey ginger glazed salmon, Southern fried sole fillets and also shrimp Sorrento pasta. These seafood dishes come with a free slice of pie, and will be offered through April 25. Visit mariecallenders.com for more information.

Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, is offering a $30 three-course seafood special this month. Through March 18, Chef Efren Benitez’s three-course dinner special will include blackened swordfish with mango salsa, grilled zucchini, ion, potatoes, asparagus, bell peppers and white corn sauce with honey roasted pear mascarpone pistachio cream for dessert. Beginning March 19, the three-course menu will be halibut with herb mixed orzo pasta, tomato fennel sauce, asparagus, roasted tomatoes and apple cake for dessert. The $30 specials come with a starter course of soup or salad and change weekly. Reservations are suggested. Operating hours are Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Call 801-322-0404 or visit oasiscafeslc.com.

Stanza Italian Bistro, 454 E. 300 South, is offering a three-course express business lunch for $15 this winter. Chef Jonathan LeBlanc will offer seasonally available ingredients with a goal to provide start-to-finish lunches in 45 minutes, according to a news release. Diners have an option of soup or Caesar salad with a choice of sandwich, a pasta option and dessert. The three-course express business lunch will be offered Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 801-746-4441 or visit stanzaslc.com for more information.

Texas de Brazil, 50 S. Main, will feature a Brazilian limeade from March 19-April 15, according to a news release. The drink, available in multiple flavors, will be $3 per glass and $12 for a pitcher. Visit texasdebrazil.com for more information.

