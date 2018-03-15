No. 46 Utah State men's tennis (9-7, 1-0 MW) lost, 4-0, to No. 44 San Diego (6-4, 1-0 WCC) on Thursday in San Diego, California, in the first round of the San Diego Spring Classic.

"It was really tough to lose the doubles point after having two match points, but overall, the guys really fought hard and I saw some improvement," head coach James Wilson said. "Tomorrow will be another great opportunity and we will need to be ready."

In doubles, senior Andrew Nakajima and freshman Valdemar Holm lost, 1-6, to freshman August Holmgren and sophomore Joel Gamerov at the No. 2 spot. Freshmen Addy Vashistha and Felipe Acosta then posted a 6-4 victory over freshman David Norfeldt and sophomore Garrett Kurtz at the No. 3 spot. San Diego sophomores Gui Osorio and Nico Borter, who are ranked No. 49 in the nation in doubles, clinched the first point for the Toreros with a 7-6 (7-5) win at the No. 1 spot over senior Jaime Barajas and freshman Jose Carvajal.

In singles, Holm lost, 3-6, 2-6, at the No. 4 spot against Gamerov, who is ranked No. 107 in singles in the nation. Sophomore Sergiu Bucur then lost, 4-6, 1-6, at the No. 1 spot against Osorio. San Diego won the match after Borter defeated junior Samuel Serrano, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), at the No. 3 spot. The remaining matches ended unfinished.

Utah State continues its trip in San Diego on Friday, March 16. The opponent and time of the match will be determined by the outcome of the rest of the matches in the first round of the tournament and will be posted on the men’s tennis social media accounts on Friday morning.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.