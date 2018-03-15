Weber State football head coach Jay Hill has named Joe Dale as a new assistant coach with the Wildcats. Dale will coach the safeties at Weber State.

“Joe is someone I’ve known a long time since we recruited him at Utah in 2006,” Hill said. “He was a tough, intelligent player and showed the ability to get along with everyone. He knows our defense and the techniques that we use, and I think he’ll do a phenomenal job in recruiting. He will be a great fit in our program.”

Dale comes to Weber State after spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Minot State University in Minot, North Dakota, where he coached the defensive backs and was the special teams coordinator.

A native of Irving, Texas, Dale played football at the University of Utah from 2006-09. He was a four-year letterwinner and started at safety in every game of his last two seasons with the Utes.

He played in 47 career games at Utah and started in 27 games. He was named the Defensive MVP of the 2007 Poinsettia Bowl and had five career interceptions. He played in four bowl games and was part of the 2008 team that went undefeated and won the Sugar Bowl.

Following his career at Utah, he coached for three seasons at Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho. He then spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons as a graduate assistant at Utah, working with all aspects of the team, including recruiting.

“I’m really excited to be at Weber State and work at a program that has had a lot of success recently,” Dale said. “It’s good to be in a defensive scheme that I played in, and it’s great to be around a good coaching staff with so much experience that can help me learn and grow as a coach.”

Dale graduated from Utah in 2010 with a degree in sports management. He and his wife Kaylee have four children: a son Jayden and daughters Brielle, Kenzli and Karis.

Paul Grua is the Director of Athletic Communications at Weber State University.