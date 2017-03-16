Everyone knows Utah has some of the greatest snow on earth, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't experience different slopes and check some of the continent's awe-inspiring terrain off your skiing bucket list.

The newly announced Ikon Pass makes it easy to broaden your skiing or snowboarding horizons with access to terrain in nine U.S. states and four Canadian provinces. The pass is offered by Alterra Mountain Company, which recently purchased Utah's Deer Valley Resort.

To help you plan your next skiing adventure (or three), take a look at some of the mountain destinations included.

Tremblant

For an international adventure, say bonjour to the snowy slopes of Tremblant in French-speaking Quebec, Canada.

Situated next to one of the highest points in the Laurentian Mountains, this ski destination has a summit of 2,871 feet and is just 80 miles northwest of Quebec's bustling capital of Montreal.

The proximity to the most important city in the region makes it easy to find transportation from the airport to the resort itself.

When you arrive, Tremblant has dozens of hotels and condos, with extensive shopping between upper and lower pedestrian villages, with an open-air gondola connecting them.

No matter your group size or budget, you can find lodging that meets your needs.

The mountain's terrain is perfect for both beginning and advanced skiers and riders, and hiking trails traverse the surrounding hills, which connect the resort to nearby towns — if you can stand a break from shredding the powder, that is.

Big Bear Mountain

Are you California dreamin' of some long days carving up mountains and hitting an award-winning freestyle snowboard park?

The Ikon Pass includes unlimited days to Big Bear Mountain and Snow Summit which make up Big Bear Mountain Resorts.

Bear Mountain has Southern California's highest peak with a lift (Bear Peak at 8,805 feet), Silver Mountain and Goldmine Mountain, and the first-ever freestyle park, which gold-drenched Olympian Shaun White boarded in his younger days.

The resort is only two hours from Los Angeles and is easily accessible.

Steamboat

Winter outdoor adventure collides with the Wild West in Steamboat, Colorado. This destination is home to some of the greatest skiing and riding in North America, which is why so many Winter Olympians choose this as their training ground; however, it's also great for beginners.

"Thanks to a prevalence of varied terrain options, lauded children’s childcare and snow sports programs and facilities and a gamut of kid-pleasing activities, Steamboat should be at the top of every clan’s ski-destination bucket list," reports Ski.com.

Steamboat is famous for its night skiing and riding. In addition to the skiing, visitors can enjoy eclectic dining and shopping, plus spend time soaking in the famous natural hot springs.

Purchasing the Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass and Ikon Base Pass are available for purchase now at www.ikonpass.com. Passes start at $599 with varied levels of access to 26 iconic destinations throughout North America.