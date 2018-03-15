Dayon Goodman played a special part in Westminster College men’s basketball success this season. Goodman was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Player of the Year, and he was the lone RMAC student-athlete named to the D2CCA South Central All-Region First team.

Goodman is a senior guard from Salt Lake City, Utah, who prepped at Kearns High School. He played for Utah Valley University in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. He transferred to Westminster as a junior and started every game of the 2016-17 season.

Goodman started all 26 games and played 933 minutes this season. He made 255 field goals and scored 719 points, averaging 27.7 per game. He scored double-digit points in 25 games: 20+ points in 23, 30+ points in 13 and 40+ points once.

He finished the season shooting 55.8 percent from the field, 46.7 percent from beyond the arc and 85.6 percent from the free-throw line.

He dominated the RMAC and was named the RMAC Offensive Player of the Week six times and Defensive Player of the Week once. That culminated in him being named the RMAC Player of the Year and ranking first in the conference in scoring, second in rebounding and minutes played and third in field goal percentage.

Although he may not appear on the official DII player rankings, because Westminster is in its final provisional year of the NCAA Membership process, Goodman would rank third in the country for points per game and field goals made, as well as sixth for total points scored.

He set an individual single-game scoring record three times this season, scoring 34 points against Johnson ans Wales, 39 points against Seattle Pacific and 43 points against CSU-Pueblo, setting a program single-game record for points scored.

He also holds the single-game record for field goals attempted, free throws made and free throw percentage. His name appears several times in several categories for individual game records.

After two years at Westminster, Goodman holds the record for a single season and career all-time in scoring average, rebounding average, defensive rebounding average and minutes average. He ranks in the top 10 in 12 other career categories and top seven in 15 single-season categories.

Sports information directors from NCAA Division II South Central Region schools and conferences selected the D2CCA all-region teams. The process concludes with All-American selections announced later in the month.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a provisional member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.