After six practices, Utah State football will hold its first scrimmage of the spring on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Friday, March 16, at approximately 3:15 p.m.

The scrimmage, which will conclude Utah State’s second week of spring drills, is open to the public.

Sixth-year head coach Matt Wells will run his team through a roughly 100-play scrimmage and is looking forward to watching his players compete in a live setting.

“The first scrimmage is all about individual and unit improvement, and being able to play together,” said Wells. “Offensively, we will be looking to establish the run and create explosive plays without any pre-snap penalties. Defensively, can we swarm to the football, and how good can we tackle in space when it’s live? We will also be closely evaluating individual position battles.”

The Aggies will be put in six different situations during the scrimmage: coming out from the offense's own 1-yard line; beginning at the offense's own 30-yard line; a period starting at the offense's 40; two red-zone periods, beginning at the defense's 12-yard line and 25-yard line; and a two-minute period. The No. 1 offense is scheduled to compete versus the No. 1 defense throughout the scrimmage, with the No. 2 units facing off versus one another.

Utah State will continue its spring schedule next week, practicing on Tuesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m., and on Thursday from 6-8 a.m., before concluding the week with another scrimmage on Friday, March 23, from 3:15-5:15 p.m.

During the five-week period, the Aggies will participate in 15 spring practice sessions, culminating with their annual Blue vs. White Spring Game on Saturday, April 7, on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium at 2 p.m.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.