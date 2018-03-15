BYU associate head basketball coach Heath Schroyer is reportedly returning to the head coaching ranks.

According to FanRag's Jon Rothstein, Schroyer is set to take over the McNeese State program. This will be his fourth head coaching job, as he has previously held the role at Portland State, Wyoming and Tennessee-Martin.

The news comes the morning after the Cougars were knocked out of the NIT in an 86-83 first-round loss to Stanford.

An assistant at BYU from 1997-2001, Schroyer returned to Provo last May and was credited multiple times throughout this season for bringing a greater defensive identity to the Cougars than they have had in recent years.