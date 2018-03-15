Reed Hoffmann, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) leaves the field after losing to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.
Related Links

In the tradition of Gordon Hayward’s departure from the Jazz (well, not quite), former Utah quarterback Alex Smith has penned a farewell to Kansas City as he goes from the Chiefs to the Washington Redskins.

“Going into this past season, I pretty much knew.

"I mean, I had to know, right? With everything I’ve experienced so far in my career, I probably understand the “business” of football as well as anyone,” Smith wrote in The Players’ Tribune. “And trading up to take a quarterback in the draft isn’t exactly a subtle move as to the future of a franchise. It was pretty obvious what that meant for me. But I still had a job to do.”

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Chiefs took Texas Tech quarterback Pat Mahomes with the 10th overall pick.

Other links:

The Los Angeles Times examines the bond between Kyle Kuzma and Isaiah Thomas of the Lakers.

— Eric Weddle weighs in on Sam Bradford’s new contract via Twitter.

— Jakob Poeltl is no dinosaur in Toronto.

And as always, for more on the Utes check out that thing we do.

Dirk Facer
Dirk Facer Dirk covers University of Utah sports for the Deseret News.