In the tradition of Gordon Hayward’s departure from the Jazz (well, not quite), former Utah quarterback Alex Smith has penned a farewell to Kansas City as he goes from the Chiefs to the Washington Redskins.

“Going into this past season, I pretty much knew.

"I mean, I had to know, right? With everything I’ve experienced so far in my career, I probably understand the “business” of football as well as anyone,” Smith wrote in The Players’ Tribune. “And trading up to take a quarterback in the draft isn’t exactly a subtle move as to the future of a franchise. It was pretty obvious what that meant for me. But I still had a job to do.”

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Chiefs took Texas Tech quarterback Pat Mahomes with the 10th overall pick.

