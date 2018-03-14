No. 19 BYU travels to Seattle, Washington, to face No. 8 Washington and No. 16 Boise State in a tri-meet showdown of top-20 teams on Thursday night.

“We’re really excited to head up to Seattle,” head coach Guard Young said. “These are great teams doing great gymnastics, and we just want to perform really well and throw up a high road score.”

Last weekend, the Cougars took second with a 196.500 in the last home meet of the season against No. 10 Penn State, Utah State and Texas Woman’s. The vault lineup posted a 49.050, matching the season-high team score, while the uneven bars team earned a 49.425, the second-highest bar score in BYU gymnastics history.

Shannon Hortman Evans received a 9.850 on vault, 9.950 on bars and a 9.925 on floor, earning her MRGC Specialist of the Week titles on all three events. Freshman Jordan Danbury was also named an MRGC Vault Specialist of the Week with her 9.850 as a first-time competitor in the lineup.

The Huskies posted their fourth score better than 197.000 (197.400) of the season this past weekend at home against UC Davis and Seattle Pacific. The team earned season-high scores on three events: 49.150 on vault, 49.475 on beam and 49.450 on floor. The Broncos, also representing the MRGC, come into the meet after receiving a 196.625 road score at No. 20 Georgia.

BYU will start the first rotation on bars. The meet is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. PDT, on Thursday. Live stats and live streaming will both be available.