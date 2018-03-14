Utah State senior golfer Braxton Miller recorded his fifth top-10 finish of the season and the sixth of his career as he carded a final round of 1-over 72 to finish in sixth place with a 3-over 216 (75-69-72) at the Oral Roberts and Stephen F. Austin-hosted Spring Break Challenge held Wednesday at the par-71, 6,791-yard TFC Four Seasons Las Colinas.

North Texas won the tournament championship with a 13-over 865 (290-290-285), and Utah State finished in 12th place out of 16 teams with a 58-over 910 (304-305-301). Individually, Rice’s Mario Carmona took medalist honors with a 5-under 208 (68-72-68).

Miller, who began the tournament by carding a 4-over 75 on Monday, shot his 12th career round in the 60s, including his seventh this season, with his 2-under 69 during his second 18 holes on Tuesday, followed by his 1-over 72 on Wednesday. It was also Miller’s ninth round under par this season and the 27th of his career. Overall, Miller now has 12 career top-20 finishes.

Sophomore Chase Lansford finished the tournament tied for 65th place for Utah State at 18-over 231 (76-74-81), while freshman Brock Stanger tied for 68th place at 19-over 232 (73-82-77). Fellow freshman Andy Hess tied for 77th place at 23-over 236 (80-82-74), and sophomore Hayden Eckert finished in 83rd place at 28-over 241 (83-80-78).

Utah State returns to action on Monday, April 2, when it travels to Seattle, Washington, to compete in the Seattle University Invitational.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.