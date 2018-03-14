STANFORD, Calif. — BYU watched its season come to an end in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night as Stanford pushed ahead in the second half before holding off the Cougars 86-83 at Maples Pavilion.

Turning point: The Cougars trailed by nine, 84-75, with 27 seconds remaining but made it a one-possession game at 85-83 after outscoring the Cardinal 8-1 over the next 16 seconds, capped by a 3-pointer from Elijah Bryant.

After Daejon Davis hit 1 of 2 free throws, Stanford fouled Bryant before he got a shot off and Bryant missed the first free throw. He intentionally missed the second free throw, and TJ Haws came up with the rebound and shot a long jumper but missed. BYU couldn't get another shot off before the buzzer sounded.

The heroes: Reid Travis scored 25 points, shooting 10 of 17 from the field, and added 14 rebounds and two assists for Stanford. Bryant had a game-high 28 points, 10 rebounds and two assists to pace BYU.

3 keys

The Cardinal and Cougars shot nearly the same percentage from the field — Stanford was 44.8 percent and BYU 44.7 percent.

Stanford outscored BYU 26-13 in the third quarter, including scoring the final seven points of the period to take a 61-52 lead into the fourth.

Stanford had the edge over BYU in both rebounds (47-37) and assists (18-13).

BYU almanac:

24-11, Lost 2

Up next: Season over