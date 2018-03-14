Utah State women's tennis sophomore Hannah Jones was named the Mountain West Women's Tennis Player of the Week for matches played through the March 13.

Overall, it is Jones' second Mountain West weekly award and first this season.

Jones, a native of South Ogden, Utah, notched a 4-0 mark in singles and doubles play last week as Utah State posted a 2-1 record with a neutral court win against Seton Hall (4-3), to go along with a road win at UC Riverside (5-2) and a road loss at Cal State Fullerton (4-2). In singles play, Jones posted three straight-set wins at the No. 5 spot against UCR (6-1, 6-4), SHU (6-4, 6-2) and CSF (6-3, 6-1). In doubles, Jones and freshman Sasha Pisareva dropped just two games in their 6-2 win at the No. 3 spot in their victory against Seton Hall.

Utah State returns to the courts on Thursday, March 22, as USU hosts BYU (7-4, 2-1 WCC) for the first time in program history at 11 a.m. MT, in Logan, Utah.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.