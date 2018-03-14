Utah State men's tennis freshman Felipe Acosta was named the Mountain West Men's Tennis Player of the Week for matches played through March 13.

Overall, it is the first time this season and in his career Acosta has earned MW Player of the Week honors.

Acosta, a native of Chascomus, Argentina, posted a 5-0 mark in singles and doubles play last week as he helped Utah State to a 2-1 record with neutral court wins against No. 26 Old Dominion (4-3) and George Washington (4-0), as well as a road loss at South Florida (5-2). Against ODU, Acosta posted a three-set win (6-3, 4-6, 6-1), at No. 6 singles. Against GWU, he posted a straight-set win at No. 4 singles (7-5, 6-5). And against USF, Acosta posted another straight-set win at No. 6 singles (6-1, 6-1). In doubles, Acosta and fellow freshman Addy Vashistha posted a 2-0 record at the third doubles position, with a 6-0 win against George Washington and a 6-1 win against South Florida.

The Aggies are back in action this week as they head to San Diego, California, for the San Diego-hosted Spring Invite from Thursday, March 15 through Saturday, March 17. No. 46 Utah State will begin the invite by taking on No. 44 San Diego (5-4, 1-0 WCC) on Thursday at 11 a.m. MT.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.