SALT LAKE CITY — Back at home Tuesday night following a three-game road trip, the Utah Jazz jumped on the Detroit Pistons early, leading the entire night, and cruised to a 110-79 win.

Turning point: Already up 29-19 with 2:10 remaining in the first quarter, the Jazz closed the frame on a 13-2 run to break things wide open and wound up winning every individual quarter.

The heroes: Three Utah players scored eight points apiece in the decisive first quarter and six wound up finishing with at least 12. Rudy Gobert was the team’s leader on the night with 22 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

3 keys:

• The Jazz shot over 55 percent from the field while the Pistons shot less than 37 percent. Utah made 13 3-pointers while Detroit made just five.

• The Jazz finished with 29 assists compared to 14 for the Pistons. Ricky Rubio had nine and Joe Ingles had seven to lead Utah.

• Utah won the rebounding battle by 20 (52-32) and scored 48 points in the paint compared to 34 for the Pistons.

Jazz almanac: 38-30, Won 7

Playoff picture: The Jazz finished the game in a three-way tie for seventh in the Western Conference with the LA Clippers and San Antonio Spurs and sit in eighth after tiebreakers are taken into account.

Next 3:

Thursday, March 15 vs. Phoenix (19-49), 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 17 vs. Sacramento (21-47), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 20 vs. Atlanta (20-48), 7 p.m.