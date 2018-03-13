1 of 3
OREM — Utah Valley kept its season alive, pulling away from Eastern Washington for an 87-65 win in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational on Tuesday night at the UCCU Center.
Turning point: The Wolverines turned an early five-point deficit into a lead they wouldn’t relinquish by going on an 11-1 first-half run. Eastern Washington went 7:59 without a field goal in that stretch.
The heroes: Akolda Manyang had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Kenneth Ogbe hit three 3-pointers. Jerrelle DeBerry came off the bench and had 16 points, three rebounds and two assists.
3 keys
- UVU held Eastern Washington to 35.7 percent shooting from the field, while the Wolverines made 55.8 percent of their shots, including 61.3 percent in the second half.
- The Wolverines made 22 of 26 free throws, compared to 10 of 14 for the Eagles.
- UVU had a decisive 46-27 edge in rebounding.
Up next: Monday, CBI quarterfinals vs. winner of San Francisco/Colgate, Time and place TBD