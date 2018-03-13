OREM — Utah Valley kept its season alive, pulling away from Eastern Washington for an 87-65 win in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational on Tuesday night at the UCCU Center.

Turning point: The Wolverines turned an early five-point deficit into a lead they wouldn’t relinquish by going on an 11-1 first-half run. Eastern Washington went 7:59 without a field goal in that stretch.

The heroes: Akolda Manyang had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Kenneth Ogbe hit three 3-pointers. Jerrelle DeBerry came off the bench and had 16 points, three rebounds and two assists.

3 keys

UVU held Eastern Washington to 35.7 percent shooting from the field, while the Wolverines made 55.8 percent of their shots, including 61.3 percent in the second half.

The Wolverines made 22 of 26 free throws, compared to 10 of 14 for the Eagles.

UVU had a decisive 46-27 edge in rebounding.

UVU almanac:

23-10, Won 1

Up next: Monday, CBI quarterfinals vs. winner of San Francisco/Colgate, Time and place TBD