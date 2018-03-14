Utah State senior golfer Braxton Miller carded a 2-under 69 during his second round on Tuesday and is currently tied for seventh place with a 2-over 144 (75-69) at the Oral Roberts and Stephen F. Austin-hosted Spring Break Challenge held at the par-71, 6,791-yard TFC Four Seasons Las Colinas.

Rice leads the 16-team field with a 36-hole score of 9-over 577 (285-292), and Utah State is currently in 11th place with a 41-over 609 (304-305). Individually, a pair of Rice golfers share the lead at 2-under 140.

Miller, who began the tournament by carding a 4-over 75, shot his 12th career round in the 60s, including his seventh this season, with his 2-under 69 during his second 18 holes. It was also Miller’s ninth round under par this season and the 27th of his career.

Sophomore Chase Lansford is currently tied for 29th place for Utah State at 8-over 150 (76-74), while freshman Brock Stanger is tied for 60th place at 13-over 155 (73-82). Fellow freshman Andy Hess is tied for 80th place at 20-over 162 (80-82), and sophomore Hayden Eckert is in 82nd place at 21-over 163 (83-80).

Utah State will conclude play in the Oral Roberts and Stephen F. Austin-hosted Spring Break Challenge with 18 holes on Wednesday.

Live scoring will be available on BirdieFire, and daily results will be available via USU’s athletic website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.