1 of 5
View 5 Items
Jaren Wilkey, BYU
Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the LDS Church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks with a student after delivering a BYU campus devotional at the Marriott Center on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Related Link

PROVO — Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles asked BYU students to evaluate their integrity on Tuesday during a campus devotional through a series of questions he listed.

"Assess with me for a minute how you see and exercise integrity," he said. Then he provided the list and added, "These are just a few ways you can spot-check your personal integrity."

Here is the list of 17 questions:

• Do you choose to stand in holy places and be not moved? What does it mean to you to hold a current temple recommend and to count it a privilege? Do you seek peace and comfort in the temple? Is the temple worship of our Father in heaven and his Son, Jesus Christ, part of who you are?

• Do you pray for promptings to help someone the Lord knows needs assistance? Or is your schedule just too busy?

• When you make a mistake do you deny it or blame someone else? Or do you face the issue and resolve it?

• When friends are maligning someone or being rude do you step away? Do you take their defense? Or do you join in for the sake of being a part of things?

• How do you keep the Sabbath Day holy? Do you fully strive to live the BYU Honor Code? The Word of Wisdom?

● If you served a mission, are you still doing the work of the Lord or have you slipped back into old habits, setting aside daily scripture study and morning and evening prayer?

• And, do you honor and sustain the president of the church and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles? How do you speak of, support and follow their initiatives and teachings?

Tad Walch
Tad Walch Tad Walch covers the LDS Church for the Deseret News.
Add a comment