Utah State sophomore guard Koby McEwen was named second-team all-district 17 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, it was announced Tuesday by the organization. McEwen’s award is the second straight for an Aggie, as Jalen Moore earned second-team all-district 17 accolades last season. The awards are voted upon by member coaches of the NABC and are spread among 25 districts, representing the various conferences across the country.

McEwen is one of five on the second team comprised of all members of the Mountain West, including Wyoming’s Hayden Dalton, San José State’s Ryan Welage and UNLV’s Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston. Members of the first team included Boise State’s Chandler Hutchison, Wyoming’s Justin James, Fresno State’s Deshon Taylor and Nevada’s Caleb Martin and Jordan Caroline.

McEwen averaged 15.6 points per game for the Aggies this season and led the team with 11 20-point outings and a pair of 30-point performances during the year. In addition to his scoring, McEwen also led the Aggies on the glass with 5.4 rebounds per game, becoming the first guard to lead Utah State in rebounding during the year since the 2006-07 season, when Jaycee Carroll paced the team with 6.3 rebounds per contest.

One of McEwen’s highlights during the year came against New Mexico on Jan. 31, where he logged 31 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals. The stat line was the best in the NCAA since the 2005 season when LSU’s Ben Simmons surpassed the totals in all four categories.

