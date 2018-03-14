Dixie State’s men’s golf team posted its fourth-straight top-three finish as the Trailblazers took home runner-up honors at the 2018 Notre Dame de Namur Argonaut Invitational on a cool and rainy Tuesday at the par-72 Poppy Ridge Golf Course.

The Trailblazers (296-290-303—889, +25) owned a one-stroke lead on both Cal State San Bernardino and Simon Fraser heading into Tuesday’s final round. However, DSU could not hold off the hard-charging Coyotes (309-278-296—883, +19), who vaulted up seven spots on the team leaderboard during the final two rounds to win the event by six strokes. No. 31 SFU (299-288-304—891, +27) finished third overall, followed by Dominican (287-306-313—906, +42) and No. 42 Western Washington (295-308-303—906, +42) who tied for fourth.

DSU placed four golfers in the top 15 on the player leaderboard, led by junior Nicklaus Britt (70-74-72) who carded the tournament’s low round of the day with an even-par 72, which included an eagle and one birdie, to finish tied for third at 216 (E). Senior Dalton Stanger (71-71-79) also posted a top-five finish as he finished tied for fifth with two others at plus-5 221.

Sophomore Jayce Frampton (76-72-78) and freshman Landon Anderson (79-73-74) tied for 14th overall at plus-10 226, and freshman Spencer Wallace (79-77-85) tied for 39th at plus-25 241.

Dixie State will take a week off from competition before heading down to San Diego to defend its team title at the 2018 UC San Diego SoCal Intercollegiate on March 26-27.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.