The BYU track and field team kicks off its outdoor season with two meets on Friday, March 16, with the USC Trojan Invitational in Los Angeles and the Hornet Invitational in Sacramento.

“These meets will be our first outdoor meets of the year so we’re very excited about that,” head coach Ed Eyestone said. “We’re hoping to get some regional marks right off the bat.”

Multi-event athletes, pole vaulters, jumpers and some middle-distance runners will head to the Hornet Invitational, and the rest of the athletes will compete at the USC Trojan Invitational.

Eyestone will head to the USC Trojan Invitational and looks forward to watching the athletes who made it to the national meet last year compete again this year. These athletes include runners Jacob Heslington, Clayson Shumway and Porter Reddish. He expects them to earn regional marks this weekend.

“I’ll be very surprised if we’re not leading the nation after this weekend in at least a couple events,” Eyestone said.

Assistant coach Diljeet Taylor will take a group of runners with her to the USC Trojan Invitational as well.

Taylor hopes to see Madelyn Brooks, Anna Camp, Maddie Cannon and Emma Gee earn regional marks this meet. She expects two incoming freshmen, Alena Ellsworth and Karina Haymore, to do well and looks forward to Avery Walker’s performance. Walker recently joined the team from the BYU women’s soccer team.

Associate head coach Mark Robison will take a group of athletes to the Hornet Invitational. He hopes to see multi-event athlete Kevin Nielsen do well in this meet. Andrea Stapleton made it to indoor nationals this year, and Robison expects her to qualify for regionals this weekend.

Jenessa Mann works as a Sports Information Director for BYU Athletics. Contact her at: track_sid@byu.edu