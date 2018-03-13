BYU men’s tennis travels to Indian Wells, California, to compete in the BNP Paribas Open Collegiate Tennis Challenge presented by Oracle on March 16-17, with 10 other Division I teams.

The Collegiate Tennis Challenge also consists of No. 11 USC, No. 26 Arizona State, No. 29 Baylor, No. 39 California, No. 43 Loyola Marymount, Pepperdine, Purdue, South Florida, SMU and Tulsa.

The BNP Paribas Open, also known as the fifth Grand Slam of professional tennis, will take place through March 18. The college players will have the opportunity to watch and be around the pros during the weekend.

BYU (11-1) is coming off a 4-0 sweep of conference opponent Pacific. Sean Hill and Jeffrey Hsu are undefeated in No. 1 doubles. Hill leads the team in No. 1 singles, and teammate Ben Gajardo remains undefeated in singles play.

Matches begin Friday morning and will consist of a tournament draw with team advancements. Universities will face off in a regular match with the first team to earn four points advancing in the draw. Matches continue Saturday and conclude on Sunday with the championship match.

The draw will be posted on the men’s schedule page when it is released this week. Follow @OracleTennis or @BNPPARIBASOPEN on Twitter for continuing coverage of the matches. Grounds passes are available for $20 a day.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

EMAIL: gennyhickman@gmail.com