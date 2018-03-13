No. 48 BYU women’s golf shot -4 through the last two holes to edge No. 18 Kent State for first place at the BYU at Entrada Classic on Tuesday, while Kendra Dalton placed second.

“It was an awesome day today, “BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. “We had an incredible finish. Everyone made clutch putts late and it was a great team effort. We started and ended well. It’s great to get the win on our home course.”

The Cougars shot -2 as a team in round three to finish the tournament at even par and edge Kent State by two strokes. BYU’s round of 286 was the lowest round posted on Tuesday. With the win, the Cougars recorded their first tournament victory of the 2017-18 season.

Dalton fired a third-round 71 to finish the tournament at -6. The senior carded 37 on the front nine, followed by 34 on the back nine. She birdied three holes on Tuesday and played bogey-free golf on the back nine. Finishing in second place, Dalton recorded her third top-two finish of the season.

Rose Huang and Naomi Soifua tied for fifth place. Huang shot even par in round three, firing 35-37. Huang knocked down a 15-foot birdie putt on 17 to help BYU clinch the win. Soifua shot -2 on Tuesday. The freshman holed out from 84 yards on the fourth hole to post eagle. Like Huang, Soifua also made a birdie putt late to help the Cougars seal the victory. Huang and Soifua finished the tournament at even par.

Anna Kennedy finished the third round with back-to-back birdies on 18 and 1. The sophomore carded 73 on Tuesday to tie for 18th at +6.

Annie Yang carded 34-41 to fire a 75 in round three. Yang birdied three holes on Tuesday to finish in 29th place at +10.

Cross-town rival UVU finished the tournament in eighth place, shooting +49 in the 54-hole event. Ana Margarita Raga tied for fifth place to record the best finish of any Wolverine. SUU placed 12th at the BYU at Entrada Classic, shooting +70 as a team.

The Cougars continue their 2017-18 campaign at the SDSU March Mayhem on March 26-27.